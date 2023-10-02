Oakville gives a great performance at the OJHL Governors Showcase

× Expand (Photo by Ray MacAloney / OJHL Images)

Oakville headed across the border for the OJHL’s annual Governors Showcase, where all teams in the league gathered in Buffalo and played in front of hundreds of scouts from many different affiliations.

Oakville played two games against formidable foes.

They squared off against the Haliburton County Huskies and the Georgetown Raiders.

Sept 27, 2023. Haliburton County Huskies vs. Oakville Blades

Oakville’s first game of the showcase took place against a team that they don’t see very often in the Haliburton County Huskies.

With it being so early in the season and the teams not regularly playing each other, this was a perfect opportunity to find out what the Huskies are made of.

In the first period, Oakville opened the scoring just 6:45 into the period with a goal from Max Donohoe off of a beautiful pass from Aidan Taylor

Later on in the period, Oakville regained possession in their own zone but sent an errant pass up the middle of the ice. Huskies defenceman Hunter Martell capitalized on the error and one-timed the puck from the blue line into the top corner to tie the game with less than five minutes.

Both teams took that score into the first intermission.

In the second period, Oakville struck quickly.

The Blades controlled the opening face-off and dumped the puck into the offensive zone.

Gleb Akimov collected the puck and found a wide-open Jacob Crisp in the slot. Crisp’s shot was stopped, but captain Sean Clarke picked up the rebound and slid it into the net to give Oakville a 2-1 lead just 13 seconds into the period.

Nearly eight minutes later, the Huskies tied up the game due to another shot from the blue line.

Jack Stanlain got the puck at the point and put it into traffic. The puck bounced off of Gavin McCarthy’s pad right to Ty Petrou. He shot the puck into the open net to even up the game at two.

Both teams tried to break the deadlock but couldn't. The second period ended 2-2.

The Huskies take the lead just 6:29 into the third period.

Haliburton sent the puck down low behind the net and then sent the puck out front. Lucas Stevenson jammed the puck into the back of the Blades' net.

Although they gave up their lead, Oakville knew that this game was nowhere near over.

Instead of giving up, the team started to work harder, trying to get back into the game.

Just two minutes after surrendering the go-ahead goal, Oakville's Aidan Taylor found Luke Johnston in the offensive zone.

Johnston got the puck to settle down, and as he was falling, he shot the puck to the top corner, knocking the Huskies goalie’s water bottle off the net but, more importantly, tying the game for Oakville.

Oakville wouldn’t stop there. Just four minutes later, Luke Johnston forced a turnover in his own zone and broke out on a 2 on 1 with Aidan Taylor.

Johnston broke into the offensive zone and slid the puck to Taylor for a wide-open net that he did not miss, giving the Blades a 4-3 lead with just over seven minutes left.

Oakville let the clock run out from that point on and won the game 4-3 in a gritty and gutsy effort.

Sept 28, 2023. Georgetown Raiders vs. Oakville Blades

Oakville’s second game of the showcase was against a familiar foe, the Georgetown Raiders.

Although this was the first meeting between the two teams, getting a win against a divisional opponent is always good, no matter where it is.

Although the confusing 8:30 p.m. start time was a much later time than either team wanted to play, both sides knew the importance of this game. They also understood the first goal of the game was crucial, and the Blades delivered.

After a bad clearing attempt by Georgetown, Silas Crawford collected the puck in the offensive zone and threw a shot on the net that beat the Raiders goalie to give Oakville the early lead and Crawford's first career OJHL goal.

Oakville struck again with less than five minutes left in the period with a hard-working goal by Max Donohoe to make the game 2-0. The Blades took that lead into the first intermission.

Oakville brought their lead to three near the halfway point of the second period.

The Blades were given a power play. Sean Clarke cycled the puck down to Luke Johnston. Johnston found a wide-open Gleb Akimov. Akimov slid the puck through the legs of the Raiders goalie to give the Blades a 3-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Oakville, Georgetown did not go quietly into the night. They started to gain momentum.

The Raiders finally got their first goal of the game near the halfway point of the game with a goal by Justin Hyun that made the score 3-1.

Then near the end of the period, Georgetown scored again with a goal by Luke Tuin to make the score 3-2 as the game headed to the second intermission.

Although they were only up by one, Oakville had a simple goal in mind. Protect the front of the net, and run the clock out.

The Blades did exactly that blocking the Raiders' attempted goals in the third period, and added an empty net goal with 0.1 seconds left in the game to officially win the game 4-2.

This was a big showing from these players in front of many scouts from different leagues. Oakville now sits fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 4-2-0-1.