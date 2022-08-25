× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After a lengthy off-season, the Oakville Blades are back for their 2022-23 season.

The team returns from the off-season hoping to play a much more "normal" schedule after having a more condensed schedule last season due to COVID re-schedules and lockdowns.

The team will play their first pre-season game tomorrow night, Friday, Aug. 26, at Sixteen-Mile Creek Arena against the Mississauga Chargers. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

The team also looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 season: though Oakville made the playoffs, the team was beaten badly in their three-game series against the Burlington Cougars, where the club lost in two straight games and only scored one goal in those games.

The Blades also said goodbye to their graduating players last season and they have now moved on to greener pastures. First, Evan Pringle will be attending Suny Canton in New York on a DIII commitment.

Last season's captain Brenden Bowie committed to the University of Waterloo’s athletic program and will represent the Golden Hawks.

Both Adam Tucci and Cole DeFazio committed to Neumann University in Aston, PA. About 30 minutes away from Philadelphia.

Lastly, defenseman Cole Weinger committed to Curry College in Milton, MA. About 25 minutes away from Boston.

Oakville may also lose forward Zach Wigle, as he committed last year to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League and scored two goals in 10 games for the colts and also played in five playoff games for the club.

The Blades also made an interesting trade with the Collingwood Blues, the Blades traded 2021-22 team point scoring leader Chase Strychaluk along with defenseman Chris Gjoncaj in exchange for former Oakville Ranger defender Conor Thacker.

Conor is 17 year old from Oakville who played with the Rangers historic '05 AAA team and has played with other members of the Blades like Jacob Crisp, Andrew Brown, and Mason Zebeski.

Other members of that team are OHLers Calum Ritchie, Nick Lardis, Matthew Soto, Luke Misa, Owen Outwater, and Bronson Ride.

Though they lost some key players, the Blades roster last season was incredibly young and inexperienced. This season the core players have now got a full OJHL season under their belt and look to improve on last year.

They will be older, stronger, and hungrier for an OJHL championship this season.