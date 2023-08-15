Oakville Blades begin Centennial Cup season

× Expand OJHL Images / Kevin Raposo Milton Menace vs Oakville Blades OAKVILLE, ON - NOVEMBER 22: Conor Thacker #8 of the Oakville Blades during the pregame warm-up at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on November 22, 2022 in Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Raposo / OJHL Images)

The Oakville Blades are gearing up for an exciting season as they kick off their training camp for the 2023-2024 season. With the immense goal of capturing a national championship on their home ice, the Blades are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

The training camp commenced on August 14 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville. It is the first step in their journey towards the highly anticipated 2024 Centennial Cup - Canada's National Junior A Championship.

A Critical Season Ahead

As the host team for the prestigious Centennial Cup, the Oakville Blades have already secured a guaranteed spot in the tournament. This gives them a unique advantage and places immense pressure on the players vying for a place on the roster.

Forty-four talented players will hit the ice on Monday as they compete for their spots in the lineup. With fierce competition, the training camp is expected to be intense and will undoubtedly showcase the skills and determination of the aspiring Blades.

Franchise and Community Pride

Scott McCrory, General Manager and Head Coach of the Oakville Blades, expressed the significance of this season for both the franchise and the Town of Oakville.

McCrory stated, "This is one of the biggest years for our franchise and the Town of Oakville. Our goal is to win a Centennial Cup, but we will also be a team, and a host, that the local hockey community, our sponsors, and the Town of Oakville can be proud of."

The Blades are focused on achieving on-ice success and aim to create a sense of pride within the community through their dedication and hard work.

Competing for the Cup

The Centennial Cup will feature a ten-team field consisting of champions from various prestigious leagues across Canada. Alongside the Oakville Blades, teams will be battling it out for national glory from:

Ontario Junior Hockey League,

Central Canada Hockey League,

Ligue de hockey junior AAA du Québec,

Manitoba Junior Hockey League,

Maritime Hockey League,

Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League,

Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League,

Superior International Junior Hockey League

Alberta Junior Hockey League

The Centennial Cup is scheduled from May 9-19, 2024, and promises to be an unforgettable event showcasing top-tier junior hockey talent.

Community Engagement and Sports Festival

In addition to the highly anticipated Centennial Cup, the Oakville Blades will also host an extensive community sports festival. Although details are yet to be released, the town can expect an exciting lineup of events and activities to engage and connect the community with the sport they love.

The Blades' commitment to fostering community involvement and support further solidifies their aspiration to create an unforgettable Centennial Cup experience.

Upcoming home games at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex