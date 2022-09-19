Oakville Blades drop a close game to the Georgetown Raiders

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After splitting their first two games of the season, the Blades returned to action on Saturday after a week off with a home game against the Georgetown Raiders.

Georgetown had played the night before in a thrilling double overtime loss to the Milton Menace, so the Blades hoped to use that to their advantage.

The game started just the way the Blades wanted; Oakville took advantage of a Georgetown miscue, and Aidan Russel sprung Matthew Wang on a breakaway.

Wang squeaked the puck past Georgetown goalie Vlad Visan's legs giving the Blades the 1-0 lead.

After a few penalties by both teams, the game was at 4-on-4.

With extra room on the ice, Georgetown capitalized as Jack Guvenal wired a top shot corner, tying the game for the Raiders.

As the period wound down, Oakville's defence made a risky pinch at the offensive blue line that turned into a Georgetown 2-on-1.

Rhys Chiddenton sent the puck over to Andrew Della Rovere and beat the outstretched toe of Gavin McCarthy, giving the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 27 seconds left in the period.

At the start of the second period, the Blades tied up the game due to a turnover behind the Raiders' net.

Visan misplayed the puck behind his net, and Matthew Wang sent the puck out front to Luke Johnston for his first career OJHL goal, tying the game for Oakville.

But three minutes after the Blades tied it, Georgetown got another odd-man rush. Aaron Andrade scored, restoring the one-goal lead for the Raiders.

The Blades kept getting numerous chances in the second and third periods, but Vlan Visan turned into prime Carey Price and continuously robbed the Blades at many different moments.

The clock eventually wound down in the third period, and the Blades could not find the back of the net and lost this game 3-2 in regulation.

Blades forward Luke Johnston spoke on why he thinks Georgetown was able to win, saying, "I think they stuck to structure more than we did… they were tired after yesterday. They had a long game, and we kind of played down to their level today."

The Blades will travel to Cobourg for the OJHL governor's showcase, playing against the Aurora Tigers and Stouffville Spirit in front of scouts from many leagues such as the NHL, AHL, and NCAA.

Johnston believes that the Blades' goal coming out of these next few days in Cobourg is to win both games and bring the Blades to a winning record.