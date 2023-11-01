Blades snap their three game losing streak

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Now that’s more like it!

After three straight defeats, the Blades took care of business over the weekend and won both games at home against the Mississauga Chargers and the Toronto Patriots.

"It feels really good, especially after losing the last three," said Blades forward Jack Churchill.

Oakville leaned heavily on their veteran players in their wins; they stepped up to the task as Luke Johnston, Eric Bonisteel, and Churchill all scored important goals for the team this past weekend.

Both Johnston and Bonisteel scored crucial goals against the Chargers on Friday during the Blades 4-2 win that snapped the losing streak.

Bonisteel in particular scored a huge goal for the Blades where he deked past one defender and slid the puck through the Mississauga goalie’s legs to give Oakville a 2-1 lead and shortly after Johnston scored for Oakville making the game 3-1 Blades eventually leading to a 4-2 Blades win.

You could definitely feel that some weight was lifted off of the team's shoulders with the win.

The game against the Patriots was a complete nail-biter - the game went down to the wire as both teams were tied 3-3 late in the third period.

With Oakville greatly outshooting the Patriots it would have been an absolute shame if the team could not escape the game without a win.

Luckily, Luke Johnston found Jack Churchill for a wide-open one-timer and the Blades took the lead and did not relinquish it and earned another vital two points in the standings.

Oakville now enters into a new month and hopes to fix some mistakes that occurred constantly in October.

Namely turnovers in the neutral zone and constantly being hemmed in their own zone.

Oakville now sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 10-5-0-1 record as they set to take on the Buffalo Jr. Sabres this Friday, Nov. 3 at home.