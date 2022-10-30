Oakville Blades finally ends losing streak

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville entered Friday night on a long losing streak that did not seem like it would ever end.

As they geared up to face the Collingwood Blues, it looked like Oakville would be in for a long night as the Blues entered Sixteen-Mile as one of the best teams in the OJHL.

October 28, 2022. Collingwood Blues @ Oakville Blades

Though the Blades came into this game as the heavy underdogs, the team had a good first period.

Both teams seemed to be evenly matched throughout the frame. Oakville kept up with the Blues for a good portion of the period. Collingwood started to gain an edge on Oakville at the end of the first period, but it ended in a 0-0 tie.

In the second period, Collingwood took off. They got on the board with a goal from Ikki Kogawa to make the game 1-0 Blues.

Collingwood added two more goals in the final five minutes, both from Carter Diceman and one on the powerplay to make the game 3-0 Blues as the teams headed into the third period.

Oakville tried to get a goal to give the fans something but could not beat Collingwood goaltender Noah Pak.

The Blues added a fourth goal in the third period and won by 4-0.

Blades defenseman Cole McKenna commented on the Blades' performance, saying, "we battled with them in the first. It was 0-0, but then we got into some penalty trouble in the second, and that's when they capitalized on their chances."

Oakville hoped to get a better result in a game against Markham the next day.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

October 29, 2022. Markham Royals @ Oakville Blades

After another loss against Collingwood, Oakville looked to finally get a win against the Royals and also get some revenge for losing to Markham back in September.

The game started great for Oakville as they opened the scoring less than 30 seconds into the game.

Lachlan Wells received a pass from Marco Costante in the neutral zone; Wells cut into the middle and took a shot.

The goalie stopped Wells' initial shot, but he picked up his rebound and fired it into the empty net, giving the Blades a 1-0 lead.

Markham tied the game five minutes later after McKay Hayes picked up a loose puck behind the net and wrapped the puck around the net. Hayes slid the puck in.

Both teams traded chances for the rest of the period, but the first frame ended in a 1-1 tie.

Just over 30 seconds into the second period Oakville entered the zone on a 4-on-2. Jack Churchill set up Andrew Brown for a one-timer. Brown made no mistake and gave the 2-1 lead.

With less than five minutes left in the second period, Markham's Jonah De Simone circled behind the net and came out front. He squeaked a shot past Gavin McCarthy to tie the game 2-2.

Markham needed that goal as it brought them even with the Blades as the period ended.

The third period saw an offensive explosion from both teams.

Over five minutes into the third period, Markham entered the offensive zone. Steven Klinck shot the puck from the right wing and created a rebound. Ben Lalkin cleaned up the mess and scored to make the score 3-2.

Shortly after that goal, Blades' Aidan Taylor passed the puck to Andrew Brown at the point. Brown lofted a shot on net that was tipped in front by Lachlan Wells for his second of the game, tying the game 3-3 at the 10-minute mark of the third period.

Just over a minute later, Markham took the lead back after Steven Klinck banked a puck off of the stick of Marco Costante to give the Royals a 4-3 lead.

But 17 seconds later, Matthew Wang broke into the zone with Luke Johnston. Wang sent the puck over to Johnston, who scored from his stomach with one hand on his stick to tie the game 4-4 with eight minutes left in regulation.

Both teams tried to end the game in regulation but to no success—the game headed to overtime.

In overtime, Markham took a boarding penalty 10 seconds into the overtime period giving the Blades a powerplay.

Matthew Wang held the puck in the offensive zone on that powerplay and shot from the slot. His first shot was blocked. He got his rebound and slapped the puck to the back of the net for the Blades' first win since the beginning of the month and Wang's second overtime winner of the season.

Blades Goalie Gavin McCarthy said, "Couldn't wait to put my arms in the air." He continued, "I just knew that we were going to win, and it's just an awesome feeling."

Oakville has a full 12 days off before their next game at home against Stouffville. The extended pause is great for the team as they have players out with injuries who will be able to come back.