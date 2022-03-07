Oakville Blades Equipment Manager Craig Clayton celebrates 1000th game

× Expand Raine Hernandez

Friday’s game between the Oakville Blades and Georgetown Raiders was not only a massive win for the Blades, but it marked the 1000th game for Blades Equipment Manager Craig Clayton.

Blades alumni shared heartfelt messages to the team's equipment manager broadcast on the rink's jumbotron as an honorary tribute.

One particularly memorable message was from Blades Head Coach Ross Sloan, who Clayton worked with back when Ross was a player for the Blades.

After the tribute, the crowd leapt to their feet, giving Craig a standing ovation to recognize his hard work.

Clayton was then given a plaque from OJHL Commissioner Marty Savoy. Blades General Manager Scott McCorty. Blades captain Brenden Bowie and assistant captain Cole Weinger presented Clayton with an award from the Ontario Hockey Association.

Clayton has been equipment manager of the Blades organization since 2005.

Clayton joined the team over 15 years ago because he wanted to get involved. He was already coming to many Blades games with his family and young children.

The Blades owner at the time said to Clayton that he was convinced Craig became the equipment manager so that he could come games for no charge.

The role of an equipment manager ensures the teams' jerseys, helmets, sticks, etc., are game ready, allowing players to focus on playing their best.

Clayton talked about what he has learned over his long career, saying, “What I have learned is that it is all about the players it’s not about us. My job is before and after the game, and if I am doing something during the game, then I haven’t prepared myself properly.”

Craig’s story is an amazing one and the entire Blades organization is so honoured to have him as a part of their team.