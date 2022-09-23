Oakville Blades split two Cobourg games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville headed down to Cobourg for the OJHL Governors showcase for two big games against the Aurora Tigers and Stouffville Spirit.

Not only was this event important for Blades players allowing them to show off their skills in front of scouts from different leagues, but these games were also crucial for the Blades as they looked to bring their record to 3-2.

Sept. 20 - Oakville Blades Vs. Aurora Tigers

Oakville's first game against Aurora didn't start according to plan.

The Tigers dominated the first period. At the eight-minute mark of the period, Tigers' Mathison Mason scored with a short side backhand goal that Blades' goalie Gavin McCarthy would love to have back. It gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

After that goal, Aurora continued to pressure Oakville but couldn't get another goal before the period ended as the teams entered the locker room.

At the start of the second period, Aurora gained control in the neutral zone and, as an Aurora defender deflected the puck up into the air with his glove.

Once the puck hit the ice, Lucas Stanojevic tried to pass the puck to an open player, but his pass went off of an Oakville player into the back of the net, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Brown and the rest of the Oakville players were visibly furious with the officials for not calling a glove pass on Aurora for the neutral zone play.

The refs talked at center ice and awarded the goal to Aurora. Scott McCory and the entire Blades bench were not happy.

Shortly after the goal was scored, Oakville took another penalty. Aurora capitalized with a snipe from Khayden Henry on the left boards, giving Aurora the 3-0 lead.

The Blades needed to find a spark. They wanted this win, and when you need a spark, you call on a veteran.

Matthew Wang took a great pass from Luke Johnston and busted in on the Aurora goaltender.

Wang made a nice move in tight and slid the puck past the goalie getting Oakville on the board and making the game 3-1 Tigers.

Sadly after that goal, Aurora's forward Jace Lavalle stormed down the right wing and ripped a shot top shelf on Gavin McCarthy, restoring Aurora's three-goal lead.

But the Blades never gave up and would not be denied.

When both teams were at 4 on 4, Marco Costante took advantage of a turnover by the Tigers goalie and put the puck in the empty net to make the score 4-2 Tigers.

Then with less than six minutes left in the period, Jack Churchill sent a backhand pass to Aidan Russel. Russel sent a slick saucer pass to a streaking Jake Alcaraz on a breakaway. Alcaraz scored, bringing the Blades within a goal before the end of the second period.

In the third period, the Blades tried to find the back of the net but just could not beat the Aurora Tigers' goalie.

As the minutes went down, it looked like the Blades could not get the goal to tie the score.

But, Gleb Akimov had other ideas.

Akimov took a pass from Jack Churchill just inside the Aurora zone. Akimov took the pass at the top of the circle and snipped it top shelf over Aurora goalie Mason Meyer tying the game 4-4 and sending it to overtime.

In overtime, both teams traded chances in 90 seconds.

But near the 3:20 mark, Jake Alcaraz burst into the offensive zone and found Marco Cosante at the side of the net. Brown then found a wide-open Aidan Taylor in front of the net. Taylor took three whacks at the puck, got it over the line, and secured a thrilling 5-4 OT win for the Blades - a fantastic comeback.

Sept. 21 - Oakville Blades Vs. Stouffville Spirit

After their thrilling overtime win, Oakville was back for a game against the Stouffville Spirit the next day.

Stouffville had won their previous game against the Georgetown Raiders, so this game was a big task for the Blades.

During the entire first period, refs handed out penalties galore, a total of seven (four to Stouffville and three to Oakville).

While killing off a penalty, Oakville got possession of the puck and broke up the ice for an odd-man rush.

Aidan Taylor sent a great pass over to Jake Alcaraz. Alcaraz buried the puck short side, giving the Blades the first goal of the game.

The Blades' lead didn't last long. Four minutes later, the Spirit came back with a goal by Odaro Ewere. Stouffville was on the board.

The period ended with a 1-1 tie.

The second period had fewer penalties, and the teams played a tighter game.

Both teams continued to trade chances in the first five minutes, but Stouffville scored just under six minutes into the period, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Both teams battled for another goal, but the goaltenders were solid. The period ended with Stouffville leading 2-1.

In the third period, Oakville kept trying to get the equalizer but could not find the back of the net.

Then Stouffville's Josh Schmidt scored, increasing their lead to 3-1.

Oakville kept pressing for another goal, but their effort did end in results. Finally, the Spirit added an empty netter to seal this game at 4-1.

Oakville now travellers to Caledon for a Saturday night showdown against the Admirals.