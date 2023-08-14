Oakville Blades are looking for billet families

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

It’s hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the start of the 2023-24 OJHL regular season.

This means that the Oakville Blades will soon return to Sixteen-Mile Sports Complex to begin their Centennial Cup journey.

But before their season begins, the Blades are looking for help from the Oakville community to become billet families to help house some of their players.

The Blades have many players on their team that do not live close to Oakville.

Over the past two years, some Blades players had flown across borders to play for the team.

Players like those will need a close and comfortable home to live in while they are here in Oakville to pursue their hockey dreams.

These players often become members of the family and members of the community.

For those interested in becoming a billet family for the 2023-24 season, please get in touch with Blades Head Coach Scott McCrory at ScottMcCrory@OakvilleBlades.ca.