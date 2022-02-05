Oakville Blades lose first game back from break

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Blades returned to the ice after over a month due to Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions playing against the Burlington Cougars on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

During the break, the Blades made many roster changes due to players leaving and exploring different hockey opportunities.

Forward Parker Murray left to join the BCHL’s (British Columbia Hockey League) Wenatchee Wild, Defensemen Jack Blake left to go to school at Bowling Green in Ohio, and Defensemen Aaron Chiarot was traded to the Coburg Cougars.

The Blades made some additions to the roster as they received Defensemen Joshua Vagenas from the Haliburton Huskies and Foreward Lucas Smith from the Caledon Admirals.

The first period did not start great for the Blades as Burlington took the early lead with a goal by Bailey Kirwin, assisted by Matthew Zebedee, giving Burlington the 1-0 lead.

The rest of the period saw lots of back and forth action for the rest of the period but ended in a 1-0 Burlington lead.

The second period saw no scoring in the first 15 minutes, as each team's goaltenders put up stellar performances to keep the game at 1-0 Burlington.

The Blades were granted a powerplay in the last 5 minutes, but a turnover in the offensive zone gave Burlington's Josh Belgrave a 2 on 0 which lead to a goal with an assist by Thomas Lenart. Burlington's lead grew to 2-0.

Just a minute and two seconds later, the Cougars made the game 3-0 with a goal by Joel Chauvin assisted by Matt Franzoi and Nathan Naves, and that is how the second period would end.

The third period started with the Blades looking for a spark.

That spark came quickly with newcomer Josh Vagenas scoring with a shot from the sideboards assisted by Matthew Wang, making the score 3-1 Cougars.

Five minutes later, Chase Strychaluk scored off of a scramble in front of the net with assists going to Jake Alcarez and Jacob Crisp, making Burlington's lead 3-2.

The Blades had more chances but could not complete the comeback as Burlington scored two empty-net goals making the final score 5-2 Burlington.

After the game, Josh Vagenas commented on how he is getting acquainted with his new team, saying, “It’s been good. The guys in the changeroom are really nice, and we are clicking well; and, I’m glad that I am here.”

Josh talked about what the team has to do in their next game against Milton on Tuesday, saying, “I think we just have to come out ready from the start. I think we had a good second and third period, but we did not come out hot to start, so we need to be ready next time.”