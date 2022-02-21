Oakville Blades lose a heartbreaker in overtime to the Burlington Cougars

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

On the Family Day Classic, the Blades looked to get back in the win collum with a game against their arch-rivals, Burlington Cougars.

The Cougars currently sit in the top spot in the western division with 59 points in 40 games and have been a well-oiled machine under head coach Mark Jooris.

Again due to injury, the Blades played with only ten forwards, meaning they would have to play with fewer players than the Cougars.

At the start of the game, the Cougars were hot off the gate with several offensive chances, but Oakville’s goalie, Tristan Malboeuf, kept his ground and kept the game at 0-0 early.

Unfortunately for Oakville, the dam finally broke when Cougar Jack Richard found a loose puck and roofed it over Malboeuf to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Both teams traded chances for the rest of the first period, but the first period ended with the Cougars up 1-0.

Early into the second period, the Cougars extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Crossley Stewart assisted by Matthew Zebedee and Isaac Faccio.

Then shortly after, Matthew Zebedee scored on a sweet curl and drag move to give Burlington a 3-0 lead.

After that goal was scored, Ross Sloan called a timeout to spark the Oakville Blades players and get them to regroup.

The timeout seemed to work, the Blades were given a powerplay, and Adam Tucci tipped home an Owen Wilson point shot to cut Burlington’s lead to 3-1.

Shortly after, Cole Weinger out on a point shot and the rebound came out to Evan Pringle who buried it into the back of the net bringing the score to 3-2 Cougars.

After a rough start, Oakville got two back and finished the period only down one goal.

The third period saw the Blades scratch and claw their way to find a goal and tie up the game.

Their performance would be rewarded as Adam Tucci found the loose puck in the goal crease and put it home to tie the game at 3-3.

Both teams traded chances, but regulation ended with a score of 3-3, and the game went into overtime.

In overtime, Oakville got the first good chance with a one-timer by Ethan Sullivan that was stopped by Burlington goaltender Kyle Metson and the puck came back into the Blades' zone. Oakville native Matt Franzoi shot the puck from the right circle and scored a low blocker on Oakville to give the Cougars a thrilling 4-3 overtime win.

After the game, Franzoi commented on what he saw on the goal saying “Sterling Wolters dropped me the puck and I was able to shoot through a screen. I’m glad it went in. I’m happy we got the win.”

Blades' Adam Tucci talked about how great Oakville’s goaltending was, saying, “He (Malbeouf) has been good every single game of the year. He and DeFazio are the best players on the team. They show it every night.”

Though the Blades lost, the one point they grabbed was huge as Georgetown lost to Stouffville in regulation, giving Oakville a three-point lead on the last playoff spot in the western division.

Oakville’s next set of games are Friday in Collingwood and Saturday at home against Georgetown at 3 p.m., and that game will be broadcasted nationally on CHCH TV as part of the OJHL’s game of the week.