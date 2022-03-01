Oakville Blades Pink in the Rink game vs Burlington Cougars

× Expand OJHL Images/Spencer Smye

This Saturday’s home game for the Oakville Blades, on March 5, 2022, will be important for the team's OJHL standings and the community.

The Blades will host the Burlington Cougars in a classic BurlOak matchup and Oakville’s annual Pink in the Rink game.

The Pink in the Rink game supports cancer research and care. All proceeds from Saturday’s game will be donated to Wellsprings Birmingham Gilgan House on Sixth Line. Wellspring offers a wide range of comprehensive programs and services for cancer patients at no charge and without a referral.

Every year, Wellsprings center’s across the GTA help close to 5,000 people overcome the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

The Blades will play in pink jerseys to be sold to the highest bidder after the game in a silent auction.

Silent auction items

Hotel X one night stay

Montreal Canadiens' Brenden Gallagher purple cancer signed jersey

Pink helmet signed by entire Habs team

Raffle Prizes

Nails for you - mani / Pedi GC

Sports clips - 3 VIP haircuts

Air fryer

Eddie’s roadhouse gift cards

Ring light and stand

T-Fal fry pan set

Mrs. B biscotti gift basket

Bioped gift basket

Additional vendors at the game include Doughbox Pizza, a great Italian restaurant near Trafalgar and Lakeshore, Big Bone BBQ, a fantastic BBQ eatery near Fourth line and Speers Road, and Locker Room Lager, a delicious hockey-themed beer that you can buy at your local LCBO or Beer Store. A bakery table will offer many delicious goods. The evening will also have a 50/50 draw and items to be won in a raffle at the game.

The teams thank Burlington Health Foot Clinic, the event's sponsor.

The game itself is sure to be a fun and exciting game. All year long, the games between Blades and Cougars have played highly entertaining, often decided by one goal, with two games going into overtime.

The Blades will need all the support to beat Burlington and get back in the playoff race. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Go Blades Go!