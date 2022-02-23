Oakville Blades play an important game on CHCH

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

On Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3:00 p.m., the Oakville Blades play a big game against the Georgetown Raiders at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Not only is it a big game in the standings, but it is also a big game for the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Saturday’s game is the OJHL’s game of the week, broadcasting live and across the country on CHCH.

Once the OJHL came back from a month-long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the league announced that not only will games resume, but every Saturday at 3 p.m. CHCH will broadcast the game of the week.

The first game was on Feb. 5 between the North York Rangers and the Coburg Cougars. The Rangers won by a score of 4-1.

The second game was on Feb. 12 between the St. Michael’s Buzzers and the Lindsay Muskies. The Buzzers won 5-1.

Then last week, on Feb. 19, the Pickering Panthers played the Aurora Tigers. The Panther won 3-1.

Now it is on to the west division, and luckily enough, the game will not only feature the Oakville Blades but be hosted by them.

The game should be a fun and entertaining event with a potential playoff spot on the line.

The Blades sit three points up on the Georgetown Raiders and currently have the last wild card spot in the west division.

This game on Saturday will mean a lot when it comes to that final playoff spot. If the Blades win that game in regulation, it could be such a significant boost to the team, giving them more chance at a playoff spot.

However, if they lose the game in regulation it will bring Georgetown closer to Oakville in the standings, potentially knocking the Blades out of the last playoff spot.

What the Blades need that day are more fans to show up to the game, cheering them on.

The Blades have lacked attendance all season long, and the arena has lacked noise and excitement due to the province's health guidelines.

The Sixteen Miles Sports Complex rink, where the Oakville Blades complete, can operate at 50% capacity, allowing 750 spectators to enjoy a great game. If you have the chance to go, you should because the Blades need all the support possible to win this crucial game.