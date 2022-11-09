Oakville Blades to play big Saturday game on National TV

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Blades hockey team will play this Saturday's game on national television as they play the OHL "Game of the Week."

On Friday, the Blades will first have a home game against the Stouffville Spirit. Then this Saturday, Nov. 12, the team will play a massive afternoon game against the Pickering Panthers that will be broadcast across the country on CHCH TV.

The Saturday game will be the first of four regular-season games broadcasted on CHCH for the "Game of the Week."

As they prepare for this week's games, it's not a secret this season hasn't gone according to plan for the Blades. The team has a 4-12-0-1 record and are currently last in the North/West Conference with nine points in the standings.

But with a big win last week against the Markham Royals in overtime, the Blades are looking to turn their season around and get some more wins.

With Oakville taking on the OJHL champion Pickering Panthers, the Blades definitely have their work cut out for them.

But don't sleep on the Blades in this game either, in the last game between these two teams. Pickering only won by a score of 2-1 and the Blades had key players out due to injury.

With the Blades having a full week off, and many players coming back from the injury list. The Blades can use these games to re-group and finally find some chemistry in their lineup.

The season is by no means over and if the team can string some wins together and go on a bit of a hot streak, the team could miraculously find themselves back in the playoff race after losing ten straight games before their win against Markham.