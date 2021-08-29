The Oakville Blades will play hockey in 2021

× Expand Steven Ellis - Oakville Blades 3 Oakville Blades Players

The Oakville Blades season officially starts on October first.

On Aug. 13, the OJHL announced that the 2021-22 season was confirmed and would start in October.

The season will consist of 53 games for each team and will only consist of teams in Ontario. So for a team like the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, they will have to wait until next year, hoping that the COVID restrictions relax at the border, allowing them to come into Canada and play.

With all that being said, this means that the Oakville Blades will be playing games in 2021.

The league will also be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for all league members.

This includes all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families.

The Blades will start their season against their rivals in the Burlington Cougars at Central Arena in Burlington.

The Blades will have their long-awaited home opener at Sixteen-Mile Creek arena against the Brantford 99ers on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 pm.

That game is the first of a back-to-back weekend where the Blades will also play Milton the next day at 7 pm.

The Blades will be allowing fans back into the 16 Mile Sports Complex at 50% capacity.

The rink is allowed to be at 50% capacity, which will allow around 800 in the building.

For contact tracing, the building will require you to scan a QR code before entering the building and answer a series of questions for you to enter.

This news is amazing for the Town of Oakville and the Oakville Blades players in general.

For the first time in nearly two years, there will be hockey games being played in Oakville. For the Blades, it will be a time for them to finally show off their talents to NCAA schools or even OHL scouts.

Good luck to the Oakville Blades on what hopefully will be a very successful 2021-22 OJHL season.