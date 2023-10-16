Oakville Blades snap their seven game win streak

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville Blades finally had their winning streak snapped on Saturday night with a 5-3 loss on the road to the Georgetown Raiders.

The Blades were coming off of a 5-0 win the night before against the Caledon Admirals which was their seventh win in a row and had to play against Georgetown at 5:30 p.m. instead of the team's usual 7 p.m. start.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Oakville had a valiant effort against the Raiders, the Blades had a 3-1 lead in the second period that turned into a 3-2 lead after surrendering a goal on a 5 on 3 penalty kill.

Though the team entered the second period with a lead, it quickly evaporated once the Raiders scored just two minutes into the third period.

With the game tied late, most fans in attendance thought this game was destined for overtime but the Raiders had different ideas.

Georgetown scored with just under three minutes left in the game to give the Raiders the lead late in the game and all but end Oakville’s winning streak.

Georgetown added an empty net goal to seal it with less than 30 seconds left to wrap up the game 5-3.

This is obviously not a cause for concern for Oakville.

The team is still in a great position and being able to win seven games in a row is not easy to do, the team is in a good place in the standings as they are third in the Western Conference.

The Blades should also be able to take lessons from this loss, the best teams in any sport are the teams that learn from adversity and are able to bounce back from it.

This is Oakville’s chance to learn how to bounce back from adversity which will help them tremendously as the team prepares for the OJHL playoffs and the Centennial Cup.

Oakville now begins a four-game homestand that will begin this Friday, Oct. 20 against Milton, with the Blades look to gain some ground on the Menace in the standings.