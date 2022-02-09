Oakville Blades suffer a loss against Milton Menace

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, the Oakville Blades played against Milton Menace.

After a 5-2 loss against Burlington, Oakville looked to rebound with a win against another Halton rival, Milton Menace.

The Menace and Blades have had many contests against each other this season and are very familiar with each other strengths and weaknesses since they are in the same division.

The Blades started the game playing catch up to the Menace, who were first to every puck and were outshooting the Blades by a wide margin.

Though Tristan Malboeuf had a remarkable period, he could only hold the fort for so long, and Oakville surrendered the game's first goal.

Milton’s Aiden Hughes scored, assisted by Lucas Buzziol and Alessandro Petreccia, giving the Menace a 1-0 lead.

Oakville was able to get some chances as the period went on but could not convert, and Milton took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Milton came out blazing, scoring at 1:48 into the second period, with a goal by Ryan O Donnell assisted by Ethan Sims and James Barbour, making the score 2-0 Menace.

Milton added another goal under four minutes later by Andrew Horsley with assists going to Alessandro Petreccia and Holden Rogers, increasing their lead to 3-0.

Oakville got one goal back with a shot by Cole Weinger from an odd angle assisted by Zach Wigle and Jake Alcarez, making the score 3-1 Milton.

After many more back and forth chances, the second period ended with Milton having a comfortable 3-1 lead, but Oakville was looking to make a comeback.

The third period saw an outstanding performance by Milton Menace. Milton played a well-structured game and shut down any chance Oakville tried to make at a comeback.

Milton added an empty-net goal to secure a 4-1 victory for the Menace at the end of the period. For Oakville, the game was their third straight loss.

With the loss, the Oakville Blades are tied with Georgetown for last place in the highly competitive OJHL's west division.

After the game, Cole Weinger commented on what the Blades need to do moving forward, saying, “I think we just need to keep it simple. Today, we didn’t get a lot of shots on goal, which is something that we need to change for the next game.”

The Blades play three games over the weekend.

Home games at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex start time: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Stouffville Spirit

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Aurora Tigers

On Sunday, Feb 13. the Blades take on Milton Menace at the Milton Memorial Arena.