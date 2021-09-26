Oakville Blades undefeated in two Pre-Season games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Blades opened their season with two exhibition games this weekend, both against the Mississauga Chargers.

These two games mark the first time that the Blades have played hockey since March 2020.

Just entering Sixteen-Mile Creek Arena, you felt a buzz and an energy that players, coaches, and spectators had lost since the start of the pandemic.

Game 1 Highlights

The Blades and Chargers took the ice for the start of the game and played a pretty even first two minutes.

But at the four-minute mark, the Blades would set the tone for the rest of the game with a goal by Parker Murray assisted by Cole Weinger at 4:12 to put the blades up 1-0.

The Blades would strike three more times in the first period with goals from Micheal Tiveron at 5:12, Evan Pringle at 12:45, and Matthew Wang at 13:14.

The Chargers would get one back on the power play by Taylor Barnett, making it a 4-1 game heading into the first intermission.

The Second period saw a dominant performance by the Blades.

Their offence broke out with goals by Brendan Bowle, Aiden Taylor, Zach Wigle, Jack Blake, and Matthew Wang, making the score 9-1 at the end of the second period.

All night, the Blades did a fantastic job staying consistent and keeping their passes and shots precise and exactly where they wanted them to be.

Mississauga, on the other hand, struggled. They constantly passed the puck to players’ skates instead of their sticks. When they would have the opportunity to shoot the puck, they missed the net or passed it off to a teammate.

The third saw more of the same from the Blades.

Ethan Sullivan scored 52 seconds into the period making the game 10-1.

Then Zach Wigle scored his second goal of the game, making the game 11-1.

The Chargers got one back, making it 11-2, but that is how the game ended.

After the game, I spoke with Blades defensemen Jack Blake about what it was like to play games again, and he said, “It was awesome. We missed all of last year and just practiced all year, so the veterans got really close, and now adding the rookies was great. Just being back on the ice and even winning made it that much more special.”

I asked him how the team was able to maintain its consistency and play a great game throughout, and he said, “We practiced all last week and this week and came up with a game plan and just stuck to it all night.”

Game 2 Highlights

The next day the Blades travelled to Mississauga to play the second half of their home-in-home series.

In the first 15 minutes of the first period no one hit the back of the net, and then Oakville's Joshua Kudo scored to give the Blades a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

The Chargers tied the game early in the second with a goal by Daniel Baldassarra assisted by Oakville native Jack Tos and Nick Townsend.

Oakville went up to 2-1 after a goal by Aiden Taylor.

The Blades scored two quick goals almost 50 seconds apart giving them a 4-1 lead at the end of the second period.

During the third period, Oakville scored on a quick power play by Micheal Tiveron, giving them a 5-1 lead.

Then James Barber scored for Oakville to give the Blades a 6-1 lead.

Daniel Baldassarra scored his second goal of the game to make it a 6-2 game.

But that would be as close as Mississauga would get as the Blades won 6-2.

The Blades won both of their pre-season games. Their season opener is Friday, Oct. 1, against the Burlington Cougars at Burlington’s Central arena.