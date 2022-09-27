Oakville Blades wins big against the Caledon Admirals

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After a 1-1 record in Cobourg at the OJHL Governors showcase, the Blades travelled to Caledon for a Saturday matchup against the Admirals.

The game didn't start well for the Blades, as the Admirals scored first off of a scramble in front, giving them an early 1-0 lead.

Luckily, the Blades quickly answered with a goal by Josh Vagenas assisted by Matthew Wang and Gleb Akimov, tying the game 1-1.

Shortly after that goal, Cole Mckenna scored for the Blades, assisted by Aidan Taylor and Jake Alcaraz, putting the Blades up 2-1.

Then with exactly a minute left to go in the period, Andrew Brown scored for the Blades, assisted by Cole Mckenna and Luke Johnston, giving the Blades a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period was quieter, with only one goal for the Blades.

Aidan Russel scored on a powerplay assisted by Marco Costante and Josh Vagenas, extending the Blades' lead to three.

In the third period, the Blades were able to shut the door and drain the clock.

Oakville added to their lead with a goal by Noah Patrick assisted by Lachlan Wells and Jack Churchill to make the score 5-1.

Caledon did score once more with a goal by Dawson Doner assisted by Ethan Tierman and Cameron Shepperd, giving them two points.

But, Oakville got another goal from Josh Vagenas to end the game, with the final score being 6-2 Oakville.

Oakville now prepares for a two-game set against the Markham Royals on Friday on the road and a home game on Saturday against the Milton Menace.