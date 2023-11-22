Oakville Blades wins two of three in their regular season return

× Expand Michelle Malvaso

The Oakville Blades have finally returned to the ice after a two-week stoppage due to the Town of Oakville-Outiside Workers Strike that was resolved last weekend.

The Blades played three games in three days and finished the weekend winning two of three games.

Game one was a tightly contested affair that ultimately ended in a 3-2 loss against the Brantford 99ers.

The game was tied at the start of the third period 2-2 but a late penalty by Oakville became the difference as they surrendered a powerplay goal to Brantford which sealed the loss for the Blades.

Game two was a much better outcome for the Blades: Oakville took on the Niagara Falls Canucks in a game absolutely dominated by the Blades.

The game ended by a score of 4-1 for Oakville, but the score does not tell the full story.

The Blades went up 4-0 with goals coming from Jeriah Shants, Max Donhoe, and two from Gleb Akimov.

Niagara scored near the end of the third period to end the potential shutout.

The Blades outshot the Canucks 19-3 in the first period, 24-5 in the second, and 19-10 in the final period, bringing the final shot count to a grand total of 62-18.

Shot counts like that are unheard of in hockey, the Blades dominated all aspects of the game and had Niagara’s goaltender not made 58 saves, the score may have been way higher, potentially in the double digits.

For Oakville’s final game, the team hopped on a bus a drove all the way to Wellington for a game against the Dukes.

This tightly contested game went down to the wire.

After no score in the first period, Oakville opened the scoring in the second with two quick goals by Gleb Akimov and Luke Johnston.

The Dukes fought back in the game and found the back of the net near the end of the second period to bring Wellington to within one.

In the third period, the Blades held the Dukes to only four shots on goal. The team played an incredible defensive system all game long as they held the Dukes to 17 shots all game.

Jack Churchill ended the game with an empty net goal and the Blades secured a 3-1 win.

Oakville’s next hame game is today, Wednesday, Nov. 22 against the North York Rangers - puck drop is 7 p.m. at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Their next set of weekend games will be on the road against the Toronto Patriots and Pickering Panthers on Saturday and Sunday.