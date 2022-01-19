Two Oakville Buzz alumni play their first National Lacrosse League games

× Expand Ryan McCullough/Toronto Rock

This past Saturday was a significant day for Oakville lacrosse. Two former members of the Oakville Buzz played in their first-ever National Lacrosse League (NLL) game for the Toronto Rock.

Phil Mazzuca and Chris Weier were pivotal parts of the Oakville Buzz and their organization.

During the eight-game tournament in the summer, Chris Weier played in all eight games and scored four goals and one assist for five points. Phil Mazzuca was going to be the captain of the Buzz but unfortunately left after the first period of the first game with a broken jaw.

Mazzuca and Weier were on the practice roster for most of the season. But, with players injured and others on COVID-19 protocol, both players hit the field. In Mazzuca’s case, he was brought up to the active roster the day before the game.

Mazzuca commented on the opportunity to play: "The nerves were there for sure; it was mostly excitement more than nerves, but it was obviously an incredible opportunity, and I am very grateful to be able to throw that jersey on," he said.

× Expand Ryan McCullough/Toronto Rock

Mazzuca also talked about his experience with Weier on the practice roster and then playing together in their first NLL game.

"It’s really special to share that moment with a teammate, especially one who I have been training with all summer," he explains, "and it’s also good to have somebody that you are familiar with right off the bat sincere when you come to a new team you need to learn new systems and new locker room dynamics."

"But having a prior teammate such as Chris has definitely helped when it comes to work ethic and general locker room dynamic."

When it came to the game, Chris Weier shined. He scored his first career NLL goal with a quick shot off of the left side of the net that snuck behind Halifax goaltender Warren Hill. Mazzuca, unfortunately, did not record a point in the game.

The game ended in a heartbreaking loss for The Rock, losing with a close score of 14-13 in overtime to the Halifax Thunderbirds.