Oakville Buzz win crucial game for their new head coach

After squeaking out a victory against Kitchener-Waterloo, Oakville looked to continue their winning ways against the Mimico Mountaineers on Saturday night.

Oakville was also looking for some revenge as they dropped their last game against Mimico at home by a score of 19-12.

The Buzz also made a big move behind the bench as Kyle Kallay will now be the head coach, and former coach Joel Johnston will no longer be a part of the organization.

Maybe a coaching change is just what the team needs to win more games.

June 17, 2023. Oakville Buzz @ Mimico Mountaineers

In their game against Mimico, Oakville did not get off to a good start.

Oakville surrendered the first two goals and went down 2-0 early.

But the Buzz were able to stop Mimco's run early and not allow them to run away with the game early.

Oakville scored three unanswered goals and took a 3-2 lead early in the first period.

Both teams exchanged goals following Oakville's run, and the Buzz found themselves up 4-3 with under 30 seconds left.

Unfortunately, Oakville could not hold on to the lead, surrendered a tying goal with 13 seconds left and finished the period tied 4-4.

Mimico opened the scoring in the second period, but Riley Ford and Luke Dawick came to Oakville's rescue after surrendering the opening goal of the period to give regain the Buzz lead.

After Mimico scored again to tie the game, Buzz Captain Chris Dong scored to give the team another one-goal lead.

But with just under three minutes left, Mimico scored again to tie the game 7-7 heading into the second intermission.

The final frame of the game was a physical and working period.

Neither team wanted to give the other team room to score a goal and potentially win the game.

Oakville was the first team on the board in the third period, but as was the case throughout the match, Mimico answered shortly after to tie the game.

Near the halfway point of the period, Oakville's Jack Macalpine scored to give Oakville another one-goal advantage, but shortly after, Oakville took a penalty.

Though Oakville was on the penalty kill, they did not follow the game's formula and instead flipped the script and scored a shorthanded goal to go up by two.

Oakville battled hard to keep the two-goal lead, but a late powerplay goal by Mimico diminished the lead to one and had Oakville clinging to a 10-9 lead.

Luckily, the Buzz killed off the rest of the clock and won a crucial game for themselves and their new coach.