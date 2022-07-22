Oakville Buzz eliminated from OJLL playoffs

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Buzz ended up on the wrong side of a major comeback this week: Oakville entered game five against the Orangeville Northmen facing a do-or-die situation.

Now how did we get here?

The Buzz had an incredibly successful season and finished fourth in the OJLL. The team was given the home-court advantage in the playoffs and were up 2-0 in the five-game series.

What happened next? The team was unable to win game three at home and lost by a score of 5-3.

Oakville then travelled to Orangeville in order to try and win the series on the road and crush the hearts of the hometown fans, they were unable to and lost 9-6.

The Buzz had one final shot to win the series at home on Wednesday in front of a packed Toronto Rock Athletic Center.

July 21, 2022: Orangeville Northmen vs. Oakville Buzz

Game 5

Game five on Wednesday was unlike anything this reporter had ever seen at an Oakville Buzz game.

Fans lining up outside the doors, jersey’s with players’ last names on the back being worn by their parents and significant others and a completely packed and nearly sold-out venue with fans from both teams. Games like this are why we love sports.

The first period saw little scoring but saw an amazing defensive performance by both teams.

Orangeville was given a power play but it was Oakville that took advantage with Lucas Ferreira scoring on the penalty kill to give Oakville the 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The second period was the exact opposite of the first, both teams had an offensive explosion.

The period started with a goal by Jameson Bucktooth of the Northmen tying up the game 1-1, then Koleton Marquise scored for Orangeville making the score 2-1.

Oakville answered back with a goal by Will Sheehan making the game 2-2, but Marquis scored again making the game 3-2 Northmen. Sheehan responded with another goal, but Trey Deere scored shorthanded for the Northmen making the score 4-3 Orangeville.

Amos Whitcomb helped the Buzz get back in the game with a goal making the score 4-4, then Sheehan scored with nine seconds left in the period giving Oakville the 5-4 lead at the end of the second period.

In the third period, the Buzz could not keep up with Orangeville’s offensive attack.

The Northmen scored four unanswered goals scored by Aiden Long, Cody Coulson, Koleton Marquis, and Jameson Bucktooth making the score 8-5 Orangeville.

Will Sheehan got one goal back, but Koleton Marquis got one more for the Northmen and the game ended 9-6 for Orangeville.

After the dust settled and both teams shook hands after a hard-fought series, instead of hanging their heads, the Buzz celebrated.

The team went to a local restaurant and celebrated the great season that was, and the accomplishments they made throughout the year. They raised a glass to each other and celebrated the last time they would all be together as a team.

Now the Buzz head into the off-season and some of their players will be headed back to school and preparing for their university seasons