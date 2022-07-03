Oakville Buzz win one and lose one as the OJLL nears the end of its regular season

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After a surprising home loss at the hands of the Six Nations Arrows, the Buzz went on the road for two games against the St. Catherines A's and the Toronto Beaches.

June 29, 2022. Oakville Buzz @ St. Catherines A's

The Oakville Buzz started this game off the right way with a quick goal by Curtis Goddard assisted by Will Sheehan and Eddie Qu, giving the Buzz an early 1-0 lead.

St. Catherines answered back with a goal by Adam Ross and another goal by Gavin Howard, making the game 2-1 A's.

Oakville answered back quickly with a goal by Eric McDonald, assisted by Matthew Vilas.

Answering a minute later, St. Catherines Xavier Taylor gave the A's a 3-2 lead.

Oakville replied. Will Sheehan scored his 38th goal of the season, tying the game at 3 a piece.

Just over 30 seconds after Sheehan's goal, Buzz's Jack Follows scored.

But, three minutes later, Gavin Howard scored for St. Catherines, tying the game 4-4 with the last goal of the period.

Coming out of the first intermission, it was St. Catherines getting on the board first.

Adam Ross scored for the A's, assisted by Carter Accursi and Keaton Zavitz, making the score 5-4.

This time, St. Catherines got another goal by Julian Race, giving the A's a 6-4 lead.

But Oakville answered back with a goal by Hugh Kelleher, bringing the score to 6-5, but the A's got another goal by Xavier Taylor, giving the A's a 7-5 lead.

But as they always do, the Buzz answered back.

Will Sheehan scored to bring the Buzz within a goal.

Eddie Qu scored, assisted by Luke Dawick, tying the game 7-7.

Then Brian Jackman scored, assisted by Jack Follows, to give the Buzz their first lead since the first period.

Unfortunately, with less than two minutes left in the period, Keaton Zavitz scored to tie the game 8-8 and send both teams to intermission deadlocked.

The third period was extremely tight, with chances going back and forth for both teams.

The Buzz broke the deadlock with a goal by Eddie Qu, making the game 9-8 with less than five minutes left.

But the A's did not go quietly into the night as they scored with just over 90 seconds left with a goal by Gavin Snow bringing the game to overtime.

In overtime, both teams traded chances for the first five minutes. The Buzz pulled out a victory thanks to Will Sheehan's 40th goal of the season, giving the Buzz a 10-9 victory.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

July 1, 2022. Oakville Buzz @ Toronto Beaches

After a thrilling overtime victory against the St. Catherines A's, the Buzz travelled to Toronto for a Canada day matchup against the Beaches.

The first period against Toronto did not see as much scoring as the last game against the A's.

The first period saw only two goals scored by Beaches' Willem Firth.

But the Buzz answered back in a big way when the second period started.

Oakville scored four unanswered goals by Eric McDonald, Luke Dawick and two goals by Hugh Kelleher to make the score 4-2 Buzz.

Toronto, however, responded in kind.

The Beaches scored three unanswered goals by Jacob Hickey, Matthew Acchione, and Dylan Robinson, making the score 5-4 Beaches.

Jake Dawick got another goal for the Buzz, tying the game 5-5 before the end of the second period.

The Beaches scored two quick goals at the beginning of the third period by Willem Firth and Matthew Acchione to give Toronto a 7-5 lead.

Oakville responded with a goal by Lucas Ferreira, assisted by Will Sheehan and Jake Dawick, to bring the game to 7-6.

But, Toronto took over with four goals by Josh Fairey, Zach Miller, Willem Firth, and Jakson Raposo, making the score 11-6 for the Beaches.

Oakville got two goals back by Brian Jackman and Matthew Vilas, but the mountain was too high. Toronto ended up winning this game 11-8.

Oakville now has a 12-6-0 record and is currently in a three-way tie for second in the OJLL.

The Buzz have two more games left in the regular season. Their next game will be Wednesday against the Brampton Excelsiors at home and an away game against the Mimico Mountaineers on July 10.