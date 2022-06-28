Oakville Buzz lose two of last week's three games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

As we near the end of the 2022 OJLL season, the Oakville Buzz have put together a very impressive season and have stayed near the top of the league standings since the start of the year.

This past week Oakville had three games and looked to gain more traction in the standings and try to cement themselves as one of the best teams in the league.

Monday, June 20th, 2022: Oakville Buzz vs. Peterborough Lakers

Oakville started their game against the Lakers with a quick two goals by Brian Jackman and Matthew Vilas just over a minute into the game to give the Buzz an early 2-0 lead.

But Peterborough fought back and answered with two goals of their own by Carter Page and Tyler Hendrycks to make the game 2-2.

Oakville got one more goal by Luke Dawick with 85 seconds left in the period to give the Buzz a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

Oakville opened the second period with a goal by Jake Dawick under a minute into the second period to make the score 4-2 Buzz.

However, Peterborough answered back with a goal of their own by Dante Kulas to bring the score to 4-3 Oakville.

Jake Dawick scored another goal to make the score 5-3, but Owen Hiltz scored for the Lakers to make it a one-goal game again bringing the score to 5-4 Buzz.

Oakville scored two more goals by Chris Dong and Hugh Kelleher to make the score 7-4 for the Buzz.

But, Peterborough answered back with two goals of their own by Tyler Hendrycks and Owen Hiltz, making the score 7-6 heading into the second intermission.

The Lakers opened the third period with two unanswered goals by Michael Blaymires and Carter Page to make the score 8-7 Peterborough, giving the Lakers their first lead of the game.

But, Oakville would not be denied and scored two unanswered goals by Curtis Goddard and Brian Jackman giving the Buzz a 9-8 lead that they would hold onto for the rest of the game, securing a win.

Friday, June 24th, 2022: Oakville Buzz vs. Whitby Warriors

After Oakville’s big win against the Lakers, the Buzz travelled to the East side of the GTA for a game against the powerhouse Whitby Warriors.

The game didn’t start off great for Oakville as they allowed five unanswered goals in the first period.

Four of those goals were scored by Adam Poitras and one was scored by Brock Haley giving the Warriors a 5-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Oakville answered back in the second period with two goals by Hugh Kelleher and Lucas Ferreira to make the score 5-2 Warriors.

But, Whitby answered back with three unanswered goals from Gabriel Sorichetti, Parker Pipher and Brock Haley.

Making the score 8-2 in favour of Whitby.

The Buzz fought back and showed no quit in their game.

Oakville scored three straight goals by Hugh Kelleher, Will Sheehan, and Eddie Qu making the score 8-5 Warriors.

Brock Haley scored again for Whitby making the score 9-5, but Oakville got two more goals from Brian Jackman and Eddie Qu making the score 9-7 for Whitby at the end of the second period.

Whitby scored first in the third period with a goal by Riley Knox, but Oakville scored shortly after with a goal by Jake Wright making the score 10-8.

Sadly, Oakville’s comeback was too little too late as the Warriors scored three straight goals making the final score 13-8 Whitby.

Saturday, June 25th, 2022: Six Nations Arrows vs. Oakville Buzz

After a crushing defeat at the hands of the Whitby Warriors, the Buzz travelled back home the next day for a face-off against Six Nations Arrows.

The Buzz started the game on the right foot with a goal by Eddie Qu just over seven minutes into the game, giving the Buzz a 1-0 lead.

Six nations answered back shortly after with a goal by Ross Hill tying the game 1-1.

Oakville re-gained their one-goal lead with just eight seconds left in the period with a goal by Hugh Kelleher making the game 2-1 Buzz at the end of the first period.

The biggest story of the first period was not the goals that were scored, it was the penalties.

Both teams combined for nine penalties in the period, six going to the Arrows and three going to the Buzz.

The second period was more of the same as both teams combined for 10 penalties, five for Oakville and five for Six Nations.

The most notable was a 10-minute misconduct given to Oakville’s Zach Coulman.

The second period did see some scoring in it also.

Six Nations responded to being down 2-1 by scoring two goals of their own, both by Thunder Hill, making the game 3-2 Arrows.

Hugh Kelleher got another goal for Oakville, tying the game 3-3.

But Oneniotekowa Maracle scored for the Arrows to make the score 4-3 at the end of the second period.

The third period was tamer compared to the first two, with only six penalties called in total. Luke Dawick scored just over seven minutes into the third period to make the game 4-4.

Yet Tyler Davis scored for the Six Nations making the game 5-4, eventually securing a victory for the Six Nations Arrows.

Though the Buzz may have lost two games this week, they are still third in the OJLL and are in the hunt for first place.

Oakville’s next game is Wednesday, June 29 in St. Catherines and their next home game is Wednesday, July 6 at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre here in Oakville.