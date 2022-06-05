Oakville Buzz lose two of three snapping winning streak

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Oakville Buzz played three games this week. They lost against the Mimico Mountaineers and beat the Orangeville Northmen, ending the week losing against the Peterborough Lakers.

June 1, 2022. Mimico Mountaineers @ Oakville Buzz

After a highly successful week, the Oakville Buzz rode high on a five-game win streak and looked to extend the streak to six.

Their next opponent was the Mimico Mountaineers, who came into this game with an undefeated record giving the Buzz a significant challenge.

Mimico opened the scoring with a goal by Carson Moyer to give the Mountaineers the 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the first period.

The Buzz answered back in a big way with three goals, two goals coming by Luke Dawick and one goal by Will Sheehan to make the game 3-1 Oakville.

Mimico got one goal back before the end of the first period making the game 3-2 at the end of the first period.

Near the start of the second period, Brian Jackman scored for Oakville, making the game 4-2 for the Buzz.

However, the Mountaineers got back into the game and scored three unanswered goals to give them the 5-4 lead.

Oakville tied up the game with a goal by Curtis Goddard assisted by Luke Dawick, making the game 5-5.

The Buzz continued to play a well-structured game for the rest of the period, but a late penalty cost the team when Mimico scored on the powerplay with 0.1 seconds left in the period making the game 6-5 Mountaineers at the end of the second period.

In the third period, the Mountaineers struck two more times with two goals by Reed Kurtz to make the game 8-5 Mimico.

Oakville got one goal back by Chris Dong to make the game 8-6, but that is as close as the Buzz would get.

The Buzz dropped this game 8-6 and have their five-game win streak snapped.

At the end of the game, Curtis Goddard commented on what led to the Buzz’s loss, saying, “I think it was just a lot of mental errors that led to our downfall. Everything that we messed up on was easily fixable.”

June 3, 2022. Oakville Buzz vs Orangeville Northmen

After Oakville’s first loss in five games, the Buzz travelled to Orangeville to play the Northmen for the second time this season.

The game didn’t start great for the Buzz as they gave up two goals early in the game to give the Northmen a 2-0 lead.

However, after a slow start, the Buzz got back in the game with goals by Eric McDonald, Will Sheehan, and Eddie Qu to give the Buzz a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period.

The second period was not how the Buzz wanted to play.

Oakville allowed three straight goals by Jameson Bucktooth, Jeremy Searle, and Liam Standyk to make the score 5-3 for Orangeville.

Will Sheehan got one goal back for the Buzz making the game 5-4.

Orangeville got another goal back by Cole Teeple to make the game 6-4.

But with just over one minute left in the period, Curtis Goddard scored for Oakville to make the score 6-5 for Orangeville heading into the second intermission.

In the third period, Orangeville was the first team to get on the board in the third period as Noah Millsap scored shorthanded to make the score 7-5 for Orangeville.

With the Buzz down two goals in the third, the team needed someone to step up and make a big play to help the team mount a comeback.

That person was who else but Will Sheehan.

The comeback started with a powerplay goal by Sheehan assisted by Eric McDonald to make the score 7-6 for Orangeville.

Sheehan then scored again on the powerplay with just over two minutes left in the game, with the assist going to Brian Jackman tying the game and sending the game to overtime.

In Overtime, after some great chances from both teams. It was Will Sheehan again with the goal and the overtime winner to give the Buzz a massive 8-7 win.

June 4, 2022. Peterborough Lakers @ Oakville Buzz

After a thrilling overtime win the night before, the Buzz travelled back to the TRAC for a home game against the Peterborough Lakers.

Oakville started well with a goal by Brian Jackman to put the Buzz up 1-0 early.

However, the Lakers scored two goals making the score 2-1 for Peterborough at the end of the first period.

Oakville answered back in the second period in a big way by scoring three unanswered goals by Will Sheehan, Marcus Keleher, and then Sheehan again to make the game 4-2 for the Buzz.

But the Lakers answered back with three goals of their own by Reece Dicicco and two by Daniel Clark to make the game 5-4 for Peterborough.

Marcus Keleher got one back for Oakville, assisted by Eddie Qu and Will Sheehan, to make the game 5-5.

Peterborough answered back with another goal, this time by Dante Kulas, to give Peterborough a 6-5 lead.

But the Buzz had no quit in them and tied the game on the powerplay with less than 15 seconds left with a goal by Will Sheehan to make the game 6-6 heading into the second intermission.

At the start of the third period, Dante Kulas scored again for Peterborough to make the game 7-6.

But Oakville answered right back again with a goal by Will Sheehan to tie the game at 7.

Unfortunately for the Buzz, Peterborough scored four unanswered goals bringing the score to 11-7 and giving the Lakers the victory.

Oakville’s next game will be Wednesday, June 8, at 8:00 pm at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center.