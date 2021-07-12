Oakville Buzz prepared for the 2021 OJLL season

The Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) has officially announced the start of their 2021 season. This means that the Oakville Buzz will finally compete for a chance to win the Iroquois Trophy.

News broke the evening of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 that the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League will begin its season on July 24.

The 44 game season takes place at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre, right here in Oakville, but spectators will not be allowed under Ontario health guidelines. Still, the league may allow spectators if the provincial guidelines allow it.

The season takes place over two weekends, followed by the semi-finals, and after that, the Championship match will occur.

"We are thrilled to finally announce that the OJLL will return to the floor on July 24," said OJLL Commissioner Mark Grimes. "We want to thank everyone that has helped us navigate these last few weeks, especially the Return to Play committee; Bill Greer, Cody Jamieson, Bruce Codd, and Clem D’Orazio. I also want to thank Jamie Dawick for enthusiastically opening his doors for the return of Junior A lacrosse."

"We are raring to go, and we are very excited to be playing at the world-class Toronto Rock Athletic Centre."

In addition to the league finally starting back up, there was also an OJLL draft. The Oakville Buzz drafted Malikye Good on June 27, adding another key player to an already dangerous team.

When asked why he and the team decided to draft Good, Buzz GM Mike Szpiech said, "With Malikye, we addressed a need for physicality because we are a physical team, but with Malikye, we found someone who has the hands to put goals in inside, but what we liked was his ability to work with others on the team in a pick and roll style game.”"

When it comes to the style of play to expect from the Buzz, Szpiech expects a fast team that will be great in transition and a “very aggressive” defensive game.

The Buzz will also be looking to capitalize on all offensive opportunities that are given to them.

When asked about how the team feels about the season returning on the 24th, Szpiech said, "They can't get the smiles off their face at practice. Everyone is fired up and ready to go.

The Buzz will play in eight games over two weekends. They will play two games on July 24 and two games on July 25, then two games on August 1 and two games on August 2.

Depending on their results from those games, they could play in the semi-finals and even the championship game.

Due to last year’s season cancellation, the team has a good mix of older and younger players.

Two players that fans should keep an eye out for are Eddie Que, and Jack Follows.

Eddie is just coming back after playing at Yale University. Eddie is a right-handed offensive player who has the strength to really hit players and has the speed that will make him an impactful player.

Jack Follows, a homegrown Oakville talent, is an excellent defensive player who always does everything he is asked on defence and can always positively impact the team.

See this season's full Oakville Buzz Schedule online here.