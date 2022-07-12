Oakville Buzz prepare for 2022 OJLL playoffs

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Buzz played their final two games of the regular season this weekend and will now be preparing for the playoffs.

The OJLL playoffs will be a little different than the traditional playoff format.

The first two rounds will be a best of five, and the championship round will be a best of three.

As of right now, the Buzz are lined up to have a home playoff game against the Orangeville Northmen.

July 6, 2022. Brampton Excelsiors @ Oakville Buzz

In the final regular-season home game for Oakville, the Buzz squared off against the Brampton Excelsiors in their penultimate game.

The Buzz started the first period off on the right foot with three straight goals by Hugh Kelleher, Eric McDonald, and Jack Malpine to make the score 3-0 Oakville.

Brampton got one goal back, scored by Chris Dasilva, making the score 3-1 at the end of the first period.

Eddie Qu put another goal on the board for Oakville, making the score 4-1, but Brampton got another goal back by Bowie Horsman, making the score 4-2 Oakville.

Luke Dawick scored for the Buzz, but Horsman got another goal for Brampton, making it 5-3.

Malikye Good scored another goal for the Buzz, but Erich Acton and Logan Donnelly scored for Brampton, making the score 6-5 Oakville.

Right before the end of the period, Eddie Qu scored another goal to give the Buzz a 7-5 lead right before the end of the second period.

In the third period, the Excelsiors opened with a goal by Logan Donelly to bring Brampton within a point.

But, Oakville answered back with two goals by Brian Jackman and Eric McDonald to bring the score to 9-6 Oakville.

Brampton scored one more goal, but that was as close as they would get. The Buzz won the game 9-7.

After the game, Buzz player Eric McDonald spoke about how excited the team is to head into the playoffs, saying, “We’re all pumped. We’re hoping to go all the way.”

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

July 10, 2022. Oakville Buzz @ Mimico Mountaineers

Oakville played their final game of the regular season on the road against the Mimico Mountaineers.

With a playoff spot already locked up, Oakville was looking for a great effort from their team as something to build off as they head into the playoffs.

The game didn’t start well for the Buzz as they let in two goals by Lucas Dudemaine and Isiah Moran-Weekes to make the score 2-0 Mimico.

Oakville got one goal back coming from Amos Whitcomb, but Mimico scored three unanswered goals by Curtis Bukta and two by Carson Moyer, bringing the score to 5-1 Mimico.

Oakville came back and scored three straight goals by Will Sheehan, Lucas Ferreira, and another goal by Sheehan to make the score 5-4 by the end of the first period.

Oakville tied the game with another goal by Amos Whitcomb, but Mimico scored two straight goals by Carson Moyer and Justin Lee, making the score 7-5 at the end of the second period.

In the third period, Mimico scored 11 seconds into the frame with a goal by Justin Lin, making the score 8-5 Mountaineers.

Oakville got two more goals by Will Sheehan and Jack Follows, but that is as close as the Buzz would get as they drop this game 8-7.