Oakville Buzz lacrosse win two straight games

After two big wins the week prior, the Buzz prepared for a back-to-back against Kitchener-Waterloo on Friday and the Burlington Chiefs on Saturday.

Friday, June 17, 2022: Oakville @ Kitchener-Waterloo

The game didn’t start off great for Oakville as K-W scored the first goal of the game off of a shot by Riley Ford to put the Buzz down 1-0.

Oakville did answer back quickly with two goals by Malikye Good and Eddie Qu to make the score 2-1 Buzz.

K-W got another goal back by Nick Thomas to tie the game at two goals apiece.

But after K-W tied the game, it was an offensive outburst by the Buzz.

Oakville scored five unanswered goals to end the first period, the goals were scored by Will Sheehan, Brian Jackman, Sheehan again, Eddie Qu, and another by Sheehan.

In the second period, the Buzz continued to pour on the goal-scoring with two more unanswered goals by Hugh Kelleher and Eddie Qu, making the score 9-2 in favour of the Buzz.

Before the end of the period, K-W scored two unanswered goals of their own, bringing the score to 9-4 at the end of the second period but sadly for them the game was already out of reach.

At the start of the third period, Oakville scored two goals by Jake Dawick and Brian Jackman.

K-W scored one more goal by Zane Dalpe but Curtis Goddard scored Oakville’s final goal of the game, securing a 12-5 victory.

Saturday, June 18, 2022: Burlington Chiefs @ Oakville Buzz

After a win the night prior, the Buzz travelled back home to the TRAC for a rare afternoon game against their QEW rivals.

This win would be extra special for the Buzz as they would secure the Rob Macdougall trophy, which is awarded to the team that wins the most head-to-head games between Oakville and Burlington.

The Buzz came out flying in the first period, Oakville scored six unanswered goals in the first period.

The goals were scored by Jake Dawick, Eric Macdonald, Brian Jackman, Will Sheehan, Jack Follows, and Chris Dong. Giving the Buzz a 6-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, Eddie Qu scored for the Buzz to make the score 7-0.

After Qu’s goal, the Chiefs finally got on the board with a goal by Teharonhiorens Mccomber to make the score 7-1 Oakville.

Then with less than two minutes left, Eric Macdonald scored for Oakville to make the score 8-1 at the end of the second period. At this point in the game, everyone in the TRAC thought that this game was over. Everyone except the Burlington Chiefs.

Burlington turned it on in the third period with multiple powerplay goals by Coltrane Tyson and another goal by Braedon Saris bringing the score to 8-6 Oakville.

Fortunately for the Buzz, Burlington’s comeback was too little too late and the Buzz escaped the game with an 8-6 victory.

Oakville now sits at the top of the OJLL standings with a 10-3-0-0 record and 20 points in the standings.

Oakville now travels to Peterborough on Monday for a matchup against the Lakers and their next home game will be Saturday against the Six Nations Chiefs at the TRAC.