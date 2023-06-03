Oakville Buzz undefeated no more after lopsided loss

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The good vibes are over and it's back to the drawing board for the Oakville Buzz.

After starting their season with an impressive 5-0 record, the team was dismantled at the hands of the Orangeville Northmen in front of their home fans at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center.

The game ended with a score of 11-5, but at one point Orangeville was up by as much as nine goals.

All anyone could feel at the TRAC that Wednesday night was just absolute shock, this game featured two teams with undefeated records as the Northmen came into this game with a 3-0 record and the stage was set for a classic lacrosse match.

But once the Northmen scored in the first minute of the game, Oakville just could not find their footing and surrendered goal after goal after goal and the team just looked out of sorts and lost at points.

The Buzz were not able to stop the Orangeville attack or get a goal of their own to stop the bleeding.

By the time Oakville finally scored, it was too late. The lead was too big to mount a comeback.

Although this game was not an ideal way for the Buzz to lose their first game, they are still in a great position.

The team is still first in the entire OJLL with a record of 5-1 but Orangeville and Burlington are right behind them as both teams have 4-0 records.

So the best thing for the Buzz to do right now is to look forward and not dwell on the mistakes of the past game but learn from them.

Oakville’s next game is against Kitchener-Waterloo on Friday and that will be their biggest game of the season so far. In this game, Oakville will show what kind of a team they are.

Are they a team that cracks under pressure when times get tough? Or are they a team that embraces pressure and doesn’t let one loss start to derail their season?

After the next game, we'll soon find out.