Oakville Buzz win their first game of the season

After a close game against the Whitby Warriors that ended in a 9-8 loss. The Oakville Buzz travelled to Six Nations for a game against the Arrows.

The Buzz looked to get a big win in their second game of the season to build confidence for what could be a great upcoming season.

The Buzz came out of the gate hot, scoring two goals in the first eight minutes, making the game 2-0 Oakville.

Six Nations answered back with two goals of their own, tying the game at 2-2 at the end of the first period.

Just 48 seconds into the second period, Amos Whitcomb scored for Oakville, making the game 3-2.

That lead was short-lived as Ross Hill scored a goal on the powerplay two minutes later, making the game 3-3.

The Buzz then took the game over and started to pull away from the Arrows.

Oakville scored three straight goals by Eric McDonald, Will Sheehan, and Amos Whitcomb, making the game 6-3 for Oakville.

Six Nations got another goal back thanks to a shot by Thunder Hill, making the score 6-4 for Oakville.

But luckily for the Buzz, Amos Whitcomb scored again to make the game 7-4 at the end of the second period.

In the third period, the Buzz had an offensive explosion.

Just under ten minutes into the period, Whitcomb struck again for the Buzz making the game 8-4.

Eric McDonald scored again for Oakville, assisted by Whitcomb and Sheehan, making the game 9-4.

Then McDonald scored again, assisted by Jake Wright, to bring Oakville’s lead to 10-4.

Then finally, Jake Wright joined in on the scoring fun with assists by Whitcomb and Chris Dong to make the score 11-4 in favour of the Buzz.

The clock struck zero, and the Buzz won their first game of the season.

Oakville now travels down the QEW for a Victoria Day showdown against the Burlington Cheifs.