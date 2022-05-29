Oakville Buzz win two games and extend their winning streak to five games

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Oakville Buzz continue their winning streak over the week as Brampton and Toronto lose.

May 27, 2022. Oakville Buzz @ Brampton Excelsiors

After two impressive wins against Burlington and Orangeville, the Buzz looked to continue their winning ways against the Brampton Excelsiors in the first half of their back-to-back.

The game didn’t start great for Oakville after Brampton scored two quick goals to make the game 2-0 early in the first period.

Oakville answered quickly with two goals by Brian Jackman and Will Sheehan, tying the score 2-2.

Oakville then took the lead with a goal by Zach Coulman off of a rebound shot by Eddie Qu to give Oakville a 3-2.

Shortly after taking the lead, Oakville extended their lead with a breakaway goal by Myles Newport to make the score 4-2 Buzz.

The Buzz looked to keep the two-goal lead heading into intermission but could not after Brampton scored two goals in the final two minutes to make the score and even four heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Oakville jumped out to an early lead with a goal by Will Sheehan off of a Tanner Cole rebound to make the game 5-4 Oakville.

However, Brampton answered right back with a breakaway goal by Dante Bowen assisted by the Brampton goaltender to tie the game 5-5.

Then Brampton took the lead after Brampton scored on another breakaway; this time, Neil Adamson picked up a loose ball and ran down the field in transition to give Brampton a 6-5 lead.

Luckily Oakville bounced back with a goal of their own. Will Sheehan finished off a great pass by Eddie Qu to tie the game 6-6.

Sheehan struck again on the powerplay, assisted by Qu to give Oakville a 7-6 lead, and then Sheehan scored his third straight goal in under two minutes, this time assisted by Brian Jackman to provide Oakville with the 8-6 lead.

With a bit of time left in the second, Oakville scored again with a weird goal to make the game 9-6 near the end of the period.

With 32 seconds left in the period, the Excelsiors were given the ball at center court. The Excelsiors made a risky decision to pull their goalie for a sixth player in hopes of cutting the lead to one by the start of the third period.

Unfortunately for Brampton, they turned over the ball, and Oakville shot the ball into the empty net to give the Buzz a three-goal lead heading into the third period.

In the third period, Oakville opened up the scoring with a goal by Brian Jackman to make the score 10-6 Buzz.

Oakville scored again with a perimeter shot by Eric McDonald on the powerplay that found its way in the back of the net, making the score 11-6.

Brampton was able to get two quick goals by Logan Donnelly and Curtis Ward to make the game 11-8 with just over eight minutes left in regulation.

Fortunately for Oakville, the team got another goal to extend their lead to 12-8. With less than a minute left, Brian Jackman scored for Oakville, securing a 13-8 victory and goaltender Sam Haines’ first win of the season.

After the game, Jackman talked about Haines’ performance, saying, “Sam’s the man. He did really well today. He’s the backbone of our team when he’s playing in the net and when he is playing like that. It helps out our defence which helps out our offence.”

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

May 28, 2022. Toronto Beaches @ Oakville Buzz

After a big win in Brampton, the Buzz returned home for a game against the Toronto Beaches the next day.

Near the beginning of the game, the Buzz was given an early powerplay, but the Beaches were the ones to take advantage of Zach Miller's shorthanded goal to provide Toronto with the first goal of the game.

Shortly after that goal, the Buzz got on the board with a goal by Will Sheehan to make the score 1-1.

With over 11 minutes left in the first period, Toronto answered back with a powerplay goal of their own by Cameron Acchione to make the game 2-1 Beaches.

Then Cameron’s brother Matthew joined in on the action with a shorthanded goal to make the game 3-1 for Toronto.

After giving up two goals, the Buzz's Will Sheehan scored from the perimeter to make the score 3-2.

Then with just over two minutes left in the period, Eddie Qu received a great pass from Tanner Cole. Qu made no mistake, tying the game 3-3.

After the teams traded chances for the rest of the period, the score remained at 3-3 at the first intermission.

The Buzz got on the board first in the second with another goal by Will Sheehan to make the game 4-3 for Oakville.

But that was the last goal the Buzz scored in the second. Beaches answered back with four unanswered goals by Cameron Acchione, Willem Firth, Jackson Raposo, and Matthew Collison, giving Toronto a 7-4 lead at the end of the second intermission.

Heading into this intermission, the Buzz needed to regroup and focus on how to get a couple of goals to get back in the game.

Whatever was said in intermission by coach Joel Johnson seemed to work for his squad.

The Buzz came out of the gate with a quick goal by Luke Dawick making the score 7-5. It started the comeback.

After Dawick’s goal, Eddie Qu scored a goal on the powerplay assisted by Dawick, making the score 7-6 for Toronto.

Then Will Sheehan picked up a Dawick shot off the boards with seconds left on the clock to beat the goalie tying the game 7-7.

Then the Buzz took the lead with a goal by who else but Will Sheehan, scoring his fifth goal to give the Buzz the 8-7 lead.

The Buzz killed the rest of the clock and completed the comeback, giving them their fifth straight win and a 5-1-0 record.

After the game, Eddie Qu talked about how the team was able to mount a huge comeback saying, “I think we just kept it simple. I said to Will (Sheehan) at the beginning we're going to play the most simple game that we have always played our entire lives. I think that is exactly what we did out there, and when the simple things come together we start scoring goals.”

Oakville’s next game will be at home against Mimico on June 1st, as they hope to extend an impressive winning streak.