Oakville Buzz win two straight games

Lukas Bernasiewicz

The previous week was among the low points in the Oakville Buzz’s season.

The team lost two of three games snapping their five-game winning streak at the hands of the Mimico Mountaineers.

The Buzz were desperately looking to get back in the win column with a game against Kitchener-Waterloo (K-W).

June 8, 2022. Kitchener-Waterloo @ Oakville Buzz

The game didn’t start great for Oakville as K-W got on the board first just over one and a half minutes into the game with a goal by Ty Jesso.

The Buzz fought their way back as they scored three straight goals by Eric McDonald, Malikye Good and then another goal by Eric McDonald, making the game 3-1 Buzz at the close of the first period.

However, the second period was not at all what the Buzz were looking for.

K-W scored three unanswered goals by Andy Dalton (not the NFL quarterback), Shane Halliwell, and Sam Dramitzke, giving their opponents a 4-3 lead at the end of the second period.

After the Buzz had almost 50 shots on the K-W goalie by the end of the period and could not get one past them in the second frame, the Buzz could have gone into this intermission dejected.

But our team didn’t let that drag them down.

Oakville kept the pressure on by peppering shots on the K-W goalie. Eventually, Eddie Qu scored to tie the game 4-4; then, near the end of the game on the powerplay, Qu scored again to make the game 5-4.

The Buzz hung on and secured the victory.

After the game, Oakville Buzz transition player Tanner Cole talked about how the team was able to re-group and start scoring heading into the third period, saying, “Our captain (Johnathan Galiardi) came in and talked to us. He said we were playing well, but he said that we could improve in certain areas. So we just stuck to our game plan and kept doing our thing.”

June 11, 2022. St. Catherines A’s @ Oakville Buzz

After winning against K-W, Oakville faced off against the St. Catherines A’s.

The game started off well for Oakville as Eddie Qu scored early in the first period, giving Oakville the lead.

The A’s answered back quickly with a goal of their own by Clay Scanlon, tying the game.

Next, Will Sheehan scored for Oakville to make the game 2-1.

St. Catherines scored to tie the game at 2, and then with three minutes left, Keaton Zavitz scored for the A’s to make the game 3-2.

But before the end of the first period, Oakville’s Jack Mcalpine scored to tie the game at 3 a piece.

The second period was dominated by the Buzz.

Oakville scored five unanswered goals by Will Sheehan, Malikye Good, Brian Jackman, Eddie Qu, and then another goal by Good, giving the Buzz an 8-3 lead at the end of the second period.

After an offensive explosion like that, most people would think that the game was over and that the A’s had no chance of returning.

Well, the A’s had different plans.

St. Catherines scored four straight goals by Keaton Zavitz, Nathan Fehr, Jackson Webster, and Tye Steenhuis to bring the score to 8-7 Buzz.

After the A’s seventh goal, Will Sheehan stopped the bleeding with another goal to put the Buzz up 9-7.

St. Catherines got one goal back to make the game 9-8, but Oakville scored on an empty net to secure a 10-8 victory.

Buzz rookie Malikye Good talked about how the Buzz were able to hold onto their lead in the third period saying, “good teams find a way to win ... not letting our emotions get the best of us really helped us in the end."

Oakville’s next home game is Saturday, June 18, at 3 p.m. against Burlington.