Oakville's Callum Croskery to represent Canada at the 2024 Youth Olympics

Oakville Rangers defenceman Callum Croskery has been named to Team Canada for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games that will take place in the province of Gangwon in the Republic of Korea.

These will be the first ever Youth Winter Games held in Asia and the event will build on the Olympic legacy of the region as it hosted the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018.

Team Canada will meet in B.C. before the tournament begins and will face off in exhibition games in preparation for the official Olympic games.

Croskery has had a great season so far with the U16 AAA Rangers, the 15-year-old has accumulated nine goals and 26 assists for a total of 35 points in only 18 games as a defenceman.

He has been a big contributor to the Rangers’ incredible season and is a big reason why the team currently has a record of 18-0-2.

But what are the Youth Olympic Games?

The Youth Olympic Games are similar to the regular Olympics, however, it is for young people worldwide to showcase their elite sporting talent.

However, this event differs from other youth sporting events, as the Youth Olympic Games also includes a series of educational activities with three focus areas:

Protecting the athletes

Working on performance

Assisting the athletes outside sport

On the hockey side, there are two tournaments.

One is a three-on-three tournament featuring 16 different countries and the other is more similar to the NHL in a five-on-five style featuring 12 different teams.

The games will run from January 20th to February 1st.