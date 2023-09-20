Oakville earns their first win of the season

× Expand (Photo by Michelle Malvaso / OJHL Images) Brantford 99ers vs Oakville Blades OAKVILLE, ON - SEPTEMBER 15: Luke Johnston #71 of the Oakville Blades follows the play in the third period at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on September 15, 2023 in Ontario, Canada (Photo by Michelle Malvaso / OJHL Images)

Oakville opened their new season last week with two great performances that went unrewarded.

The team played great hockey against the Burlington Cougars and Buffalo Jr. Sabres and left those games with one of a possible four points.

Oakville's biggest flaw in last week's games was their inability to put the puck in the net, as they only scored three goals in two games.

"We're just not creating good enough chances," said Blades veteran Cole McKenna after the team's overtime loss to Buffalo.

"We need to bear down on what we get (from the other team). We got to win battles and outwork them, and then we will get more chances."

On Friday, the team looked to right the ship with their game against the Brandtford 99ers.

Before Oakville's game against Brantford, they were given some good news: assistant captain Jacob Crisp was returning to the lineup after recovering from an injury.

Adding Crisp back to the lineup is key for the Blades, as he is a leader on the ice and in the dressing room.

Crisp made his presence felt in the first period, scoring the game's opening goal six minutes in and adding a second goal shortly after.

With the Blades already having a 2-0 lead, Matthew Indovina scored his first as a Blade to make the score 3-0. Late in the period, Dawson Lukey scored, extending their lead to four.

It was a Blades onslaught in the first period, taking their four-goal lead into the intermission.

The second period started similar to how the first finished, with a Blades goal.

Just 26 seconds into the period, Luke Johnston shoved home a loose puck in the crease and gave Oakville a 5-0 lead.

Oakville tried to widen the lead in the second period but could only score one goal, keeping the lead at five as the game went into the second intermission.

The third period was more of the same from the Blades.

Aidan Taylor scored his first of the year on the powerplay to make the game 6-0.

Then Brantford finally scored on a powerplay of their own, but Oakville added two more goals, one from Jacob Crisp to complete the hattrick, and the Blades won in a dominating 8-1 victory.

That is precisely what the team was looking for heading into this game and the type of effort that will win games as the season progresses.

After Oakville's dominating win, the team quickly turnaround for a game the next day against Markham.

The Blades were in for a rude awakening as Markham scored 26 seconds into the game with a goal by Gavin Rocha.

Oakville answered midway through the period with a powerplay goal to tie the game 1-1.

Shortly after tying the game, the Blades were on the powerplay again and took the lead with a goal by Gleb Akimov to make the score 2-1 Oakville.

The Blades carried that lead for the rest of the period and took the 2-1 score into the first intermission.

The lead didn't last long in the second period; Markham's Gavin Rocha scored his second of the game just 2:14 to tie the game at two.

Both teams tried to break the deadlock after that goal, but both goalies stood firm, and the period ended 2-2.

The third period saw Markham take over the game. The Majors scored three unanswered goals, and the team was up by three goals with eight minutes left in the period.

Oakville got one goal back from Luke Johnston, but the Majors scored an empty net goal to lock in a 6-3 win for Markham.

Oakville finishes their weekend with a win and a loss and currently has a record 1-2-1.

The team travels to Collingwood on Friday for a game against the Buckland Cup champions. After that, the Blades travel to Buffalo for the OJHL Governor's Showcase, where the team will play on September 27 and 28.