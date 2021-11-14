Oakville ends their losing streak and goes 2-1 in the week

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After losing to the Burlington Cougars on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Oakville Blades broke back to win on Friday, Nov. 12 against the Cougars, and the Markham Royals on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 - Oakville Blades @ Burlington Cougars

Oakville headed into the game against their Burloak rivals losing three straight games and slipping in the division standings.

Burlington came into this game with a 10-2-1-1 record and holding first place in the west division.

The game didn't start well for Oakville as Thomas Lenart scored 3 minutes and 24 seconds into the game, giving the Burlington Cougars an early 1-0 lead.

Burlington sustained that 1-0 lead until the end of the first period and both teams went into the first intermission with Burlington up one.

At the start of the second period, Oakville tied the game with a goal by Mason Zibeski assisted by Evan Pringle making the game 1-1.

A big milestone for Mason as it was his first career OJHL goal.

The 1-1 score was short-lived as Nathan Navas scored assisted by Joseph Nikac and Isaac Faccio to restore Burlington's one-goal lead with just over a minute after Zibeski's goal.

Oakville made the game 2-2 with a goal by Michael Tiveron assisted by Mason Zibeski, getting the Blades back into the game.

Burlington however, restored the one-goal lead again with a goal by Jack Richard assisted by Matthew Zeebedee and Decaluwe Keegan making the game 3-2 Cougars.

After more chances by both teams, the second period ended with Burlington up 3-2.

With Oakville only down one goal, this game was with in reach for them to come back and win.

Their comeback hopes hit a big bump when Oakville native Matthew Franzoi scored assisted by Matthew Zebedee and Decaluwe Keegan giving Burlington a 4-2 lead.

Oakville tried to get those two goals back but was unsuccessful and lost to Burlington 4-2, extending their losing streak to four games.

Friday, Nov. 12 - Burlington Cougars @ Oakville Blades

After three days off, Oakville headed back home for a re-match against the Cougars.

Oakville really looked for a much-needed win after losing four games in a row and beginning to slip in the west division.

During their time off the Blades made a trade with the Milton Menace. Oakville acquired forward and Oakville native Adam Tucci in exchange for forward James Barbour.

Adam made his Blades debut in this game and played on the top line with Chase Strychaluk and Zach Wigle.

The puck dropped and the Cougars and Blades played scoreless hockey for the game's first nine minutes.

After a penalty by Owen Wilson for contact to the head, Burlington went to the powerplay.

Oakville almost killed the penalty, but the Cougar's Matthew Franzoi scored assisted by Matthew Zeebee and Kaleb Tiessen to give Burlington a 1-0 lead.

Oakville got a powerplay goal of their own. Brendan Bowie and Chase Strychaluk assisted Michael Tiveron to tie the game at one, which is how the first period ended.

The second period started and the Cougars got on the board next with a goal by Jamie Langill assisted by Joel Chauvin and Isaac Faccio to give Burlington a 2-1 lead.

Oakville played a hard-fought period throughout the rest of the second but couldn't tie the game until the very end of the period. With 57 seconds left in the second period, Chase Strychaluk scored to tie the game at 2-2. Struchaluk was assisted by Evan Pringle and Michael Tiveron.

The period ended at 2-2; however, Oakville's goaltender Cole DeFazio got a delay of game penalty at the end of the period giving the Cougars a powerplay at the beginning of the third.

Burlington converted on the powerplay one minute into the third with Matthew Franzoi's second goal of the game assisted by Kaleb Tiessen and Wolters Sterling.

Oakville evened the score with a goal by Evan Pringle assisted by Brendan Bowie and Michael Tiveron one minute and four seconds after Franzoi's goal.

Oakville found themselves on the powerplay after a Burlington received hooking penalty. The Blades took advantage of the opportunity with a goal by Michael Tiveron assisted by Cole Weinger and Chase Strychaluk to give Oakville a 4-3 lead and Tiveron's fourth point of the game.

Oakville now had to shut down the Cougars attack for the next 12 minutes to beat their rivals.

After a few scares and some great chances by Burlington, Oakville was able to shut it down. Blades' Parker Murray scored into the Cougars' empty net to win the game for Oakville, snapping their four-game losing streak.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

Saturday, Nov. 13. Markham Royals @ Oakville Blades

After snapping their four-game losing streak, Oakville tried to get another game in the win column and get back towards the top of the west division.

This game was a great opportunity as they played the last in the north division, the Markham Royals.

Oakville made a change in net giving Cole DeFazio the night off and giving Hamilton Bulldogs product Tristan Malbeouf the starting goalie job for the game.

Oakville got off to a roaring start with a goal by Chase Strychaluk assisted by Adam Tucci and Zach Wiggle to give Oakville a 1-0 lead 1:13 into the game.

Oakville kept the pressure on for the rest of the period but could not get another goal.

Oakville jumped put to a 2-0 lead three minutes into the second period with a great shot by Chirs Gjonca assisted by Mason Zebeski and Michael Tiveron to give Oakville a 2-0 Gjonca's first career OJHL goal.

After another back and forth period the score remained the same.

Markham got back into the game with a goal by Markham captain Shane Hyman. (Yes the brother of Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman.)

Markham cut the lead to one and was given a powerplay on a questionable penalty by Oakville's Andrew Brown.

Unfortunately, the powerplay for them went Oakville's way as Zach Wigle scored on a breakaway assisted by Parker Murray to give Oakville a 3-1 lead.

Markham brought the game back to within one with a goal by Jacob Boomhouwer off the stick of Oakville's Ethan Sullivan to bring the game to 3-2 Blades with two minutes and 47 seconds left in the game.

Oakville killed off the rest of the clock and won the game 3-2.

Oakville now improves their record to 11-6-0-1 and is third in the west division with 23 points.

After the game, Adam Tucci spoke about his newfound chemistry with new linemates Chase Strychaluk and Zach Wiggle, saying, "Chase and Wiggle are good forwards; they move the puck well. We have a lot of chemistry building, and I'm excited to see what we can do."

Oakville goaltender Tristan Malbeouf spoke about his first win saying, "It was awesome. It was a great team win. I would say our defence did a great job at clearing guys out in front of the net in order to help me see the puck. It's awesome to get my first win as an Oakville Blade."