Two Oakville girls compete in Canadian Junior Girls’ Golf Championship

Two Oakville girls are competing in the Canadian Junior Girls’ Golf Championship in Leduc, Alberta. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sandra Post, famed Oakville golfer who won the tournament from 1964-1966, are Katie Cranston, 17, and Nicole Gal, 16. Current Canadian LPGA star Brooke Henderson won the tournament in 2012.

Both are members of the Oakville Golf Club, and both have been selected for the National Junior Squad. Nicole won the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship in the Girls’ 14-15 division at the Masters in 2019. Katie has enjoyed such success this year that she has qualified for the US Women’s Amateur Championship, to be played at Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY, Aug. 2-8.

Of the field of 106, three girls are listed by Golf Canada as “Notables”: Nicole, Katie, and BC’s Jennifer Gu. Oakville News will be following Katie and Nicole’s careers as they continue to put Oakville on the international golf map. You can follow the results of the Junior Girls' Championship here.

