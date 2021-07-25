Oakville girl golfers one and two in Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship!

Out of 106 girls from across Canada, only two finished the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship tournament below par after 72 holes…and they were our Oakville phenoms, Nicole Gal, who won the championship at -14, and Katie Cranston, who was second at -2.

In 2020, positions were reversed, as Nicole finished runner-up to Katie at the Ontario Junior Championship. The 2021 tournament was held at Leduc, Alberta. Nicole also took first place in the Juvenile Championship, held concurrently for girls 16 and under.

Both would get to participate in the National Women’s Amateur Championship next week in Edmonton. Still, Katie Cranston will be playing in the US National Women’s Amateur Championship at Westchester Country Club.

Congratulations to Nicole Gal, Canadian National Junior Girls’ Champion, and Katie Cranston, runner-up: Oakville is proud of you!