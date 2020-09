Previously won by Brooke Henderson, the Ontario Junior (U19) Girls’ Championship fell to Oakville girls Katie Cranston and Nicole Gal, both of Oakville Golf Club, this year. The two were the only players under par for the tournament. Brooke Henderson won the tournament in 2011 and 2012 and went on to be the youngest LPGA tournament winner at age 18.

Oakville can be very proud of Katie and Nicole. They will be fun to follow as their careers develop, as both are only 16 years old.