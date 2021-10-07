Oakville golfing duo Cranston and Gal on a roll

Two Oakville Golf Club girls, Katie Cranston and Nicole Gal, are good friends, but the individual nature of their sport means they often have to compete with each other.

So, it was a special treat for the two of them to team up in what is called a "Four Ball" golf tournament. In Four Ball, teams of two take turns hitting shots, so that even though there are two of them, there is only one score on each hole and at the end of the golf round. Working together, Katie and Nicole took on many more experienced teams in a qualifying tournament for the US Women's Amateur Four Ball tournament to be held in Puerto Rico in April next year. On September 30th, with a score of 66, they came second at Quail Ridge in Boynton Beach Florida.

Katie Cranston and Nicole Gal Leaderboard

Both will be training with Team Canada this winter in BC which will make the logistics of Puerto Rico an interesting challenge, but we can't imagine they'll want to miss this chance to be on the same side once again.

Katie and Nicole, Oakville is proud of you and following your progress with interest!