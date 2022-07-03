Oakville Gymnastics Club cleans house at 2022 Canadian Championships

Gymnastics Canada ACROS Canadians

The 2022 Canadian Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics were held from June 3 to 5 in a hybrid model. The competition included a virtual option and an in-person opportunity based in Ontario.

The Canadian Championships included the following categories: Level 7-10, Youth (Aged 6-19), Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) 11-16 Age Group 1 (AG1), and FIG 12-18 (AG2).

Teams from Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec participated in the event.

FIG 12-18 (AG2) categories

Women’s pair event: Chloe Fiore and Maeve Doherty (Oakville Gymnastics Club, ON) captured first place with a final score of 27.000.

Women's group event: Natalie Rup, Ally Attard, and Sofia Marziali (Oakville Gymnastics Club, ON) finished first with a total score of 26.560.

FIG 11-16 (AG1) categories

Women's Pair Event: Amanda Chen and Faith Provost (Oakville Gymnastics Club, ON) finished in first place with a total score of 25.850

Men's pair event: Lucas Izzo and Reis Glowsky (Oakville Gymnastics Club, ON) finished first with a total score of 24.850.

Women's group event: Lauren Martilla, Karyzza Guillermo, and Jorden Diana (Oakville Gymnastics Club, ON) captured first place with a score of 26.800.

“It was so great to see the Acro athletes performing in person and virtually again after so much time away,” shared Niki Lavoie, Gymnastics Canada Program Manager for Acro (acrobatics).

“Despite the continued interruptions to training and competition because of the pandemic, the athletes have improved immensely in the last two years. I look forward to seeing the program continue to grow and develop across the country!”

