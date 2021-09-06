Oakville hockey player signs with the Toronto Six

× Expand Toronto Six

On August 25th the Toronto Six hockey team signed their first-round pick and Oakville resident Taylor Davidson to her first-ever professional contract.

Taylor was picked fifth overall on the June 29th NWHL draft and was the third of eight players picked by Toronto in the draft.

Taylor spent four years at York University in the U Sports women’s hockey program.

In her senior year at York, Taylor was a first-team all-star for the first time.

She played in 24 games during the 2019-20 season where she scored 20 points which put her overall U Sports total to 46 points in 94 games.

From 2016-19, Davison played with Erin Locke, who Toronto picked fifteenth overall in the 2020 NWHL Draft.

“I’m actually super excited to get started with them,” Taylor said. “I think it’s super cool that this is only their second season and is the only team in Canada, I’m excited that I went first round being one of the only U SPORTS athletes because I think that U SPORTS athletics is just as competitive as it is in the NCAA, so it was very important to me and I’m really excited to get started with the team.”

× Expand York Lions

Prior to attending York, Taylor played for the Burlington Barracudas of the provincial women’s hockey league in 2015-16 where she scored nine goals and five assists totalling 14 points.

“Taylor is an offensive defender who makes plays happen from the back end," said Digit Murphy, President of the Toronto Six. "Her ability to jump into the rush and quarterback the power play in university made her someone we considered strongly in the evaluation process. Her U SPORTS coach, Dan Church, spoke of her amazing character and leadership ability on and off the ice and that sealed the deal. We are excited to have Taylor help us compete for an Isobel Cup in Season 7.”

This is an incredible step for Taylor in her hockey journey and for her to be drafted by the hometown team is amazing.

The town is wishing her the best of luck this season.