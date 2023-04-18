Oakville Hornets alumna Sarah Fillier wins MVP at the Women's Hockey World Championships

× Expand Steven Ellis/Dailey Faceoff

Although Canada did not finish the Women’s World Championships the way that they had anticipated, dropping the gold medal game to the USA by a score of 6-3, one silver lining is that their young phenom Sarah Fillier was named MVP of the entire tournament.

The Oakville Hornets alum scored seven goals and four assists for a total of 11 points in only seven games.

Her biggest moment of the tournament was when she scored a hat trick in the semi-final game against Switzerland to help Canada reach the gold medal game.

"We're seeing a changing of the guard with Canada's national team, and Fillier has been on an absolute roll ever since 2021," said Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff.

"She's so smart with the puck, but her release is as good as it gets. And we saw her put on a show in Canada's top six once again."

This wasn’t Sarah’s first time representing her country; Fillier represented Canada at last year's Olympics where she and the Canadian squad were able to edge out the USA in the gold medal game.

Though Fillier is one of the younger players on Team Canada, her success is not a shock to those who have followed her career.

When she played for the Oakville Hornets, she totalled 50 points in 34 games in 2016-17 and scored 30 points in 22 games the following year when she served as the Hornets' captain.

The following year, Fillier committed to Princeton University where she has been continuing her hockey career and education.

In this past season, she not only scored 37 points for the Tigers but was also the team's captain.