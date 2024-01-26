Oakville Hornets U15 AA Team wins Mississauga championship

× Expand Oakville Hornets

The Oakville Hornets U15 AA team returns home with a championship trophy from the Mississauga AA Winter Showcase Tournament held in Mississauga from January 12th to 14th, 2024.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching this exceptionally skilled and ultra-competitive team of athletes this season. All these traits were on full display at the recent U15AA Mississauga girls ice hockey showcase,” says Heach Coach Andre McGarrity,

"They represented themselves, their team, and the Oakville Hornets association amazingly. A fabulous achievement and I couldn't be happier for them."

The girls took to the ice ready to fight over the three-day tournament, winning five of the six games they played and managing to tie one match.

On day one of the tournament, they faced the Leaside Wildcats, winning 3-0 before moving on to the second game of the day. The final game of the day was against the Kitchener Lady Rangers, where the Hornets defended well and won the game with a score of 2-0.

On the second day of the tournament, the Hornets went back on the ice to take on the Scarborough Sharks. The Sharks put up a good fight with the game ending in a tie. The last game of the day for the Hornets was against the Saugeen-Maitland Lightnings where the Hornets won with a final score of 5-2.

The final day of the tournament was the semi-finals and the championship game. The Hornets took on the Bluewater Hawks in the semi-finals, coming out on top with a final score of 3-2.

At the championship game, the Hornets were against a familiar team, the Leaside Wildcats which the Hornets first played against in their first game of the tournament two days prior. The Hornets came out victorious against the Wildcats with a final score of 2-1, winning the game and the championship.

"I'm proud of our team!" says Team Manager Ana King. "Our players demonstrated exceptional teamwork and collaboration throughout the tournament weekend. Each athlete is incredibly talented, and every player brings something unique to the table."

"When they all come together, like they did in Mississauga, amazing things happen! This was our last tournament of the season, so I am very happy that they were able to bring home the Gold!"