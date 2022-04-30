Oakville to host 2022 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships

× Expand Francis Bouffard from Unsplash

For the first time since the pandemic, the Canadian Under-18 championships will be taking place in Oakville.

The 2022 Championships will take place from Sunday, May 1 until Saturday, May 7 at the Oakville Curling Club and it will feature 42 teams (21 girls and 21 boys) from around the country.

This event will be the fourth edition of the Canadian U-18 Championships and the first since 2019 when the event was hosted in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

The event will consist of 12 provincial/territorial winners, with nine Member Associations able to send a second team to the event based on their performances in the 2018 and 2019 Under-18 Championships.

The extra teams on the girls side will be from Ontario, North Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, New Brunswick, B.C., Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Manitoba.

On the boys side, the extra teams will be from Nova Scotia, Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick, B.C., Northern Ontario, Newfoundland/Labrador, and Saskatchewan.

The event will be split into three pools of seven teams, and the pools will be seeded based on the 2018 and 2019 results.

All teams will play six round-robin games within their pool, the top three teams from each pool will move on to the knockout rounds.

The teams will be ranked by how they did in the round-robin stage, and tiebreakers will be decided by last draw distances.

The Ninth place team will play the eighth-place team in a preliminary playoff game, and the winner of that game will play the one seed in the quarterfinals. (Similar to the NBA's "Play in Tournament.")

Round-robin play will get underway on Sunday at 8 p.m eastern and draws will continue to occur throughout the week from 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can go to https://www.curling.ca/2022under18/.