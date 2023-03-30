Oakville hosts part one of a major AAA hockey tournament

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

This weekend saw the continuation of some fantastic minor hockey games as Sixteen-Mile hosted the OMHA championships for all AAA levels for the second year.

This past weekend saw players from the U10, U11, and U18 age groups participate in an incredible weekend of competition, and next weekend Sixteen-Mile will host the U12-15 age groups.

All age groups had eight teams represented, played three games between Friday and Saturday, and the playoffs were played on Sunday.

U10

The eight teams represented in the U10 age bracket were:

Quinte Red Devils

Hamilton Jr Bulldogs

Credit River Capitals

Peterborough Petes

Burlington Eagles

Whitby Wildcats

Oakville Rangers

Richmond Hill Coyotes

All eight teams put in a great effort on Friday and Saturday, but ultimately the teams that moved on to the playoffs were Quinte, Whitby, Burlington, and Hamilton.

The semi-final one saw the Quinte Red Devils take on the Whitby Wildcats.

Quinte came into the game as the favourite and showed their might in the first period as they scored three unanswered goals to go up 3-0 at the end of the first period.

But the Wildcats returned with a vengeance in the second period and scored five unanswered in the second period to make the game 5-3 Whitby.

But Quinte got one goal back with 51 seconds, making the game 5-4 at the end of the second period.

Both teams exchanged goals in the third period. Whitby hung on to win the game 6-5 and moved on to the championship.

The second semi-final was also excellent.

While Whitby and Quinte had a game for the ages, Burlington and Hamilton also had an exciting game.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the first period; then both teams exchanged goals in the second to make the game 2-1 Burlington after two periods.

After the second period, Burlington took over and scored three goals in the final frame to secure a 5-1 win and a spot in the finals.

In the finals, Whitby and Burlington put on a classic.

Both teams played their hearts out and put in every ounce of energy they had.

The first period ended up scoreless, but Whitby opened up the scoring in the second and held their 1-0 lead until the end.

Burlington tied the game in the third with four minutes left to send the game into overtime.

The first overtime period was scoreless, but Whitby scored early on in the second overtime to win the game and capture the U10 OMHA AAA championship.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

U11

The eight teams represented in this age group were:

Quinte Red Devils

Barrie Jr Colts

Halton Hurricanes

Burlington Eagles

Oakville Rangers

Niagara North Stars

York-Simcoe Express

North Central Predators

The four teams that excelled in the first two days were Quinte, Barrie, Oakville, and Niagara.

All four of those teams were not only great this year but also competed in last year's tournament.

Barrie and Oakville even met in last year's final game, where the Colts won 5-3.

The Niagara North Stars took on the Quinte Red Devils in the first semi-final.

Niagara came out hot with two goals in the first period to give the North Stars a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Quinte came back in the second period and scored to make the game 2-1 just 25 seconds into the second period.

Quinte could not get another goal in the second period, and the score stayed 2-1 at the end of the frame.

Niagara scored shortly after the period started to make the game 3-1, but Quinte scored shortly after cutting the lead to 3-2.

The Red Devils tried to get that tying goal but could not find the back of the net, allowing the North Stars to move to the championship game.

The second semi-final saw a rematch of last season's championship game, with Barrie taking on Oakville.

Barrie opened the scoring with two quick goals, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

Oakville tried to get a goal before the period was over but could not convert, and the Colts took their lead into the second period.

In the second period, Oakville was finally able to get on the board. The Rangers scored with just over 30 seconds left in the period to bring the team within one.

Oakville tried desperately to get back in the game but could not score another goal. Barrie scored with just over two minutes left to secure a win and a trip to the finals.

The finals between Niagara and Barrie turned out to be another classic.

The North Stars opened up the scoring early in the first, but Barrie was able to answer back.

Barrie turned it on with the game tied 1-1 after scoring their first goal.

The Colts scored two quick goals to go up 3-1 and did not look back.

Though Niagara’s goaltender kept them in the game, the North Stars couldn’t find the back of the net and surrendered another goal in the third to go down 4-1. After that, the game was virtually over.

A valiant effort by Niagara, but they just could not shut down Barrie’s high-powered offence. The Colts won the championship for the second year in a row.

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

U18

In the U18 division, the eight teams represented were:

Oshawa Generals

Oakville Rangers

Barrie Jr Colts

Grey-Bruce Highlanders

Ajax-Pickering Raiders

Burlington Eagles

Greater Kingston Jr Gaels

Hamilton Jr Bulldogs

The teams that qualified for the final day after two days of competitive play were the Oshawa Generals, Oakville Rangers, Alax-Pickering Raiders, and the Burlington Eagles.

The first semi-final had Oakville taking on Ajax-Pickering.

Both teams played a great first period, but the deadlock was finally broken with 42 seconds left with a goal by Ajax-Pickering to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Oakville answered back in the second period with a goal of their own to make the game 1-1, but the Raiders scored with under three minutes left to re-take the one-goal lead.

The Raiders scored two more goals in the third period to bring their lead to 4-1 and all but locked up their birth in the finals.

Oakville did get one goal back late in the game, but that was all they could muster. The Raiders won this game 4-2.

The second semi-final between Burlington and Oshawa was an all-time great.

The opening periods saw no scoring, but in the third period, Oshawa finally broke the scoreless tie and took the all-important 1-0 lead.

But with less than five minutes left in regulation, Oshawa gave Burlington a powerplay. The Eagles capitalized to tie the game 1-1.

The game went to not one, not two, but three overtime periods before we could find a winner.

The third overtime was near its end, but with just under three and a half minutes left, Oshawa scored to win the game and book a spot in the finals.

The finals between Oshawa and Ajax-Pickering was not as entertaining as the previous game, but it was still a great match.

Oshawa scored early in the first period to give them a 1-0 lead that they would hold until the end of the period.

In the second period, both teams tried to add another goal but were unsuccessful.

In the third period, the Raiders tried desperately to tie the game but could not convert. The Generals added another goal with 6:28 left, ultimately sealing their victory and the championship trophy.

An incredible weekend of hockey continues this weekend when the U12-15 levels have their tournament also at Sixteen-Mile.