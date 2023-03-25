Oakville hosts OMHA Red Hats hockey tournament

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

It’s every minor hockey fan's favourite time of year.

It is the final stretch before the all-important Ontario Hockey Leauge cup.

The OHL cup combines all of the best young talents at the AAA U16 level from across the province of Ontario.

To qualify for the OHL cup, your team must finish in the top four of your league's championship tournament.

For the OMHA, that tournament finally came, and it was played at Oakville’s Joshua Creek Arena.

The eight teams that participated in this tournament were as follows:

Peterborough Jr. Petes

Southern Tier Admirals

Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs

Central Ontario Wolves

Halton Hurricanes

York-Simcoe Express

Ajax/Pickering Raiders

Burlington Eagles

All teams played three games over two days, and after the second day concluded, the final four were set for Sunday.

Sunday morning we had two great semi-finals lined up.

The first game had Peterborough taking on York-Simcoe, and the second game had Southern Tier taking on Halton.

With all four of these teams making it to the final day, they had already secured a spot in the OHL Cup starting next week.

But the higher seed a team gets in the OMHA tournament, the better chance you will have in next week's OHL Cup.

In the first game between Peterborough and York-Simcoe, the Petes came in as the heavy favourite and did not disappoint.

Although the first period ended 0-0, Peterborough found their groove and ultimately took care of business, winning their game 4-0 and moving on to the tournament final.

The second semi-final was a much tighter and closer affair.

When Southern Tier took on Halton, they came into the game as the underdog since they had only won one game so far in the tournament. Halton had won all three of theirs.

Luckily for the Admirals, they did not back down from this challenge.

The team came out hot in the first period and opened the scoring to make the game 1-0.

But in the second period, Halton tied the game. The score remained tied to the end of the second period.

In the third period, Southern Tier took the lead back early in the third to give them the 2-1 lead.

The Admirals hung on to that lead till the end of the game and punched their ticket to the championship game.

In the constellation championship between Halton and York-Simcoe, Halton took care of business and won handily by 5-1.

The championship game between Peterborough and Southern Tier was the longest I had ever watched live.

The game started at 6:00 p.m. and didn’t end till around 9:00 p.m.

Why was that? Both goaltenders were outstanding.

The game stayed at 0-0 for not just all three periods of regulation but for two overtime periods.

Both teams played a seemingly perfect defensive game, but one team was bound to make a mistake.

Unfortunately for Southern Tier, they were the team that made a mistake.

The Admirals took a penalty with nine minutes left putting themselves down a player.

With 20 seconds left in the powerplay, Peterborough finally broke the deadlock with a fantastic play orchestrated by their offence to give them the 1-0 victory and the U16 AAA OMHA championship.

An amazing game by both teams and one that everyone will never forget.

Though Southern Tier, Halton, and York-Simcoe did not win the championship, they will all get another shot at redemption when all four of these teams compete in the OHL cup next week.