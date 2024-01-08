Oakville's Josh Bloom returns to the Saginaw Spirit

× Expand Natalie Shaver

The transition from junior to pro in hockey is tough, and with his return to the Saginaw Spirit, Oakville’s Josh Bloom is learning that first hand.

He was a 2021 third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres, and now a prospect for the Vancouver Canucks after being traded last at year’s trade deadline. Bloom began his pro career with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League.

He was unable to gain much traction in the AHL, with the 20-year-old only producing one assist in just 14 games with Abbotsford. He was eventually sent down to the Kalamazoo wings of the ECHL.

This move was intended to help Bloom develop, but he was still unable to produce points for his team as he only scored two points in eight games.

Stuck in an odd spot, he was too good for junior hockey, but not yet good enough for the pros.

But with only one year of junior eligibility remaining, the Canucks decided it would be best for Bloom to go back to the OHL - more specifically, his old stomping grounds of Saginaw, Michigan.

Bloom was originally selected by the Spirit in the 2019 OHL Priority selection and spent just over three seasons with the organization and was the team's captain at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Bloom now has an incredible opportunity in front of him: now he'll be able to play with incredible players like Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Haight, NHL draft prospect Zayne Perekh, and Oakville’s own and highly anticipated 2025 NHL draft prospect Michael Misa.

Beyond that, Bloom will also have a chance to win a Memorial Cup since the Spirit will be hosting the event in the spring.

This event may seem like Bloom is walking backwards, but the OHL is the best place for him at this time.

He clearly still needs time to develop and learn more about the game if he wants to play in the pros.

This opportunity is once in a lifetime for him, and to do it in his final year in the OHL with the team that drafted him all those years ago is very special. And it will be even more special if he were to win the title.