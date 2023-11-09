Oakville's Josh Bloom speaks on his first month in the AHL

× Expand Darren Francis Photography

The transition from major junior hockey to pro hockey can be a difficult one for many players.

When you play major junior hockey you are playing against players ages 16-21 and a handful of players you are playing against are players you have played against going all the way back to minor hockey.

But once you turn pro and go to the AHL, you start to play against adults clawing tooth and nail to make it to the NHL.

Oakville’s Josh Bloom now finds himself in that position.

After a trade last season that saw him move from the Buffalo Sabres organization to the Vancouver Canucks, Bloom went to Canucks training camp with the hopes that he could earn a spot on Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.

Bloom was able to get that spot: He’s currently playing on Abbotsford’s third-line left-wing spot and has played in seven games so far totalling one point.

Bloom’s first game in the AHL was a whirlwind experience for his father. He was a healthy scratch in Abbotsford’s first two games against Laval, then the club played their next two games at home.

Josh’s father flew out to Abbotsford to come watch his son play in his first game in the AHL but his flight needed to stop in Calgary because the plane was unable to land in B.C.

His dad was able to find a way to get to B.C. and was able to watch his son play in his first professional game.

With this transition, Bloom has noticed a big difference between the OHL and AHL.

Namely how players in the AHL capitalize on your mistakes more frequently than players in junior.

"It was very surprising first getting here how one mistake turns into a goal in the back of your net," said Bloom. "It’s pretty obvious how people at this level can make you pay [for your mistakes]."

So far, Abbotsford has a record of 5-3-1 which puts the club in second place in the Pacific division.

Bloom has already created great friendships with his new teammates.

"We have a fantastic group here, I’m really happy to be a part of it. I feel like every guy does their job in helping guys [out] and it has gone a long way with me, I’m really thankful for the guys in this group."

Things obviously change on the ice when you turn pro but off the ice, things also change.

The biggest thing that changes is your living situation.

When you become a pro hockey player you no longer live in billet houses provided by the team, you will now have to live on your own and pay your own bills.

Bloom was able to figure out his living situation, he and three teammates originally rented an Airbnb because they were not sure if they were going to make the team full-time but once they did, they asked the owner if they could get a lease and the owner agreed.

When it comes to dinner, Bloom has his roommates covered. Bloom’s family owned the Sunset Grill on Burloak Drive when he was growing up, and he was taught how to cook from a young age by his parents.

Because of his experience, Bloom has been labelled the "head chef" of his roommates and cooks for them when the team is at home.

Although the success on the ice has not come yet, Bloom has been able to adjust to his new life quickly and has gotten all of his off-ice priorities sorted.

The next thing to check off of his list? Scoring his first AHL goal.