Oakville's Kyle Bekker re-signs with Forge FC

× Expand Pierce Lang Hamilton Forge FC - Kyle Bekker

It's been a long journey for Kyle Bekker, who grew up in Oakville and was at the time the highest-ever drafted Canadian when TFC selected him 3rd overall in the MLS Draft back in 2013.

Since joining Hamilton's Forge FC there hasn't been much he and the club haven't won, and he's looking to continue to raise that bar for the next generation of players coming up. "Legacy" is significant for the club's first and only captain.

He knows he won't be able to play at this level forever, and "father time is catching up to him."

Off-season training is one of the places where he has focused his energy as of late, finding "stillness" in being present with his surroundings and the people in his inner circle.

As he's gotten older, he's realized he can't simply get into shape during training camp.

He's even managed to finally finish his Communications Degree after leaving Boston College early to "pursue his dreams."

× Expand Forge FC instagram Kyle showing of Forge's new uniforms. Forge FC launched their new kit on March 14th to an proud fanbase.

Forge FC released their new uniforms on March 10th before heading off to Costa Rica this past week, where they have been training just north of San Jose in Alajuela.

Forge FC will play their first game of the season on April 15th, at 4 pm against Cavalry FC.